‘My Favorite One So Far’: Kerry Washington Shows Off Her Knees with Drop Challenge

Kerry Washington is at it again with her dancing shenanigans on Instagram. On Wednesday, Feb. 16, the Emmy Award-winning actress shared a video of herself participating in the viral Drop Challenge, which originated on TikTok.

The trend became viral on Monday, Jan. 3, when comedian Atsuko Okatsuka dropped down into a squatting position while out in public with her grandmother.

Following the trend, which involves squatting down during the intro to Beyoncé’s 2013 single “Partition,” Washington dropped into the same position while glaring at the camera while on the set from the producer’s chair. When the beat dropped, cast members and production staff also joined in for fun in other clips.

“That Reasonable Doubt Drop,” Washington wrote in the caption with the hashtag #DropChallenge. The caption is a nod to the title of Onyx Collective’s Hulu series, “Reasonable Doubt.” According to Deadline, as executive producer, she will direct the first episode of the legal drama, where she’ll reunite with her on-screen brother, Sean Thomas, from “Save the Last Dance.”

Emmy-winning actress Kerry Washington participated in the viral “Drop Challenge” on TikTok. (Photo: @kerrywashington.)

“Yall are so silly,” wrote host Roland Martin in the comments, while actress Elise Neal said, “Drop it Kerry, while dropping [fire series].” Another said, “My favorite one so far.”

A fourth person wrote, “Yesss you better do that work DROP. Yesss Mrs. Kerry Washington.”

As more fans viewed the video, many also laughed at kid stars Aderinsola Olabode and Thadeus J. Mixson, who had no idea what was happening.

One said, “It was the kid’s reaction for me,” while another added, “That young man’s expression took me out. He was legit confused.” Another said, “You can tell the kids had nothing to do with it.”

Meanwhile, others pressed Kerry Washington about season two of her other Hulu series, “Little Fires Everywhere,” which aired its season finale in April 2020. “Cute but where’s ‘Little Fires Everywhere?'” said one person.

Kerry Washington is the latest celebrity doing the Drop Challenge following Tia Mowry’s family rendition earlier this month. Mowry’s version features her husband, Cory Hardrict, and their son, Cree, 10, and daughter, Cairo, who turns four in May.

