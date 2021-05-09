‘If I Had It My Way He Would Never Get One’: Fans Crack-Up After La La Anthony Finally Gives In to Her Son’s One Big Wish on His 14th Birthday

Actress La La Anthony, better known for her role in Starz’s “Power,” allows her son Kiyan Anthony from Portland Trail Blazers NBA player and husband Carmelo Anthony to finally have his own personal Instagram page. Kiyan turned 14 on March 7, and La La revealed in a lengthy Instagram post that she finally gave in to her son’s wish for his birthday.

“Okkk….so it took him turning 14 yrs old for me to finally give in and let him get an Instagram 😩😱😩. If I had it my way, he would NEVER get one!!” La La wrote.

Portland Trail Blazers NBA player Carmelo Anthony and actress La La Anthony’s son, Kiyan Anthony. @lala/Instagram

“I know other moms out there can relate. Let him tell it he has basketball videos he needs to promote 🤷🏽‍♀️He’s asked me 100 times a day for years 😂😂😂, so here it is,” she continued.

While La La is letting her son have this significant responsibility, she noted that she would be closely watching his social media activity.

“My baby boy is officially on the gram🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️his page is @kiyananthony. Keep an eye out for him. I’m watching his page like a hawk 😂🦅😂 🦅.”

Her post garnered over 275,000 likes, and fans applauded La La for allowing her son a bit of freedom.

“It’ll be alright… he comes from good stock! Both of y’all solid!! Gotta let him fly OG!!💯💯.”

“So cool watching him grow/mature 🔥❤️🔥.”

“He has excellent role models! He will be okay….😀😀.”

Some of La La’s followers even joked that Kiyan has several “aunties” on Instagram who will be looking out for him no matter what.

“Oh, he’s got aunties outchea watching too 👀👀👀 (poor kid won’t have any room to breathe! 😂😂😂).”

“Keep it cute, Lil girls. We on yo a$$ faster than a check you can’t cash! Hello! 😂.”

“We will protect this Prince from haters; we got you 👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾.”

Kiyan now has five posts, including him wearing some fly fashion fits and a pic of him following in his father’s footsteps, playing basketball. He currently has 129,000 followers and following 263 people like Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian-West, Serena Williams, and more.