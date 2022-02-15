‘Now, Wait a Minute’: LeToya Luckett Reveals What It Feels Like to be Known Only as a Member of Destiny’s Child

Grammy Award-winning artist and actress LeToya Luckett rose to prominence in the late 1990s as one member of the R&B group Destiny’s Child. After three years, the 40-year-old released award-winning solo projects and has appeared in various films and television series. However, despite her successful career, the multi-talented star says some people still reduce her achievements just to being a former member of DC.

The Houston native admitted to Page Six recently that mentions of her past contributions as a founding member of the initial quartet alongside Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and LaTavia Roberson, don’t bother her and she is “so blessed and grateful for the experience of everything.” However, “when they overdo it and make me feel like that’s my only accomplishment, then it’s like, ‘Now, wait a minute,’” she told the interviewer.

LeToya Luckett reveals what it feels like to only be known as a member of Destiny’s Child. (Photo: @letoyaluckett / Instagram)

The “Not Anymore” songstress said being a part of the Texas girl group was a dream of hers since she was a little girl — a fantasy that became a reality when she was 11 years old.

Nowadays, Luckett said she prefers to look at the benefits she was afforded thanks to her past efforts.

“I feel like I’m in a place in my life, in my career, where people [aren’t saying], ‘The former member of Destiny’s Child’ … and that’s because of my present work,” the “Line Sisters” star added.

“I was just there to live my dreams at such a young age. It is still a part of my adulthood — it is something I’m so proud of, regardless of how it ended, when it ended.” She continued, “I’m able to have songs on the radio that my kids can listen to, and they know ‘that was mommy,’ and ‘that was mommy in that video.’ I have all these wonderful stories. … I’m a person who likes to see the good in things. I’m optimistic.”

Luckett recently appeared in Lifetime’s newest thriller, “Line Sisters.” As the description read, the film finds sorority sisters Valerie, Cassandra, Simona, and Dominique reuniting at a Black Greek Weekend celebration held on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

“Having pledged the Alpha Beta Omega Sorority, Inc., they share more than the bonds of sisterhood after the mysterious death of the dean of pledges 15 years prior. But the past comes knocking on their door as they arrive on the island, and strange and inexplicable things begin to happen to each one of them, threatening to unearth the deadly secret that may tear them apart,” it added. “Line Sisters” stars Luckett, Kierra Sheard, Drew Sidora, and Ta’Rhonda Jones.

