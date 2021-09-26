‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Star Charmaine Bey Reveals She Is Expecting Her Second Child with Hubby Neek Bey

Congratulations are in order for “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” star Charmaine Bey and her husband Neek Bey. The reality television star recently revealed on Instagram that she and Neek are expecting their second child together.

On Friday, Sept. 24, Charmaine uploaded to her social media page several family photos of herself, Neek, and baby Nola, whom the couple welcomed in March 2020. All three sported denim jackets with words on the back, including Nola, who wore a navy blue jacket with the phrase “BIG SIS.” Neek’s black jacket said “DADDY x2,” while Charmaine sported a light blue “MAMAx2” jacket.

“Soon to be family of FOUR! #TheBeys are 5 months pregnant and counting!” the post read. “Gender reveal is going down tomorrow and I’m so excited to find out if this baby is a #Girl or #Boy !! Drop a 💗 or a 💙.”

Charmaine Bey reveals she is expecting her second child with husband Neek Bey. @charmainebey/Instagram

Fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory remarks and what gender they believed the couple to be having. Comedian Leon Rogers urged Neek to welcome a baby boy, considering he already had two girls in his immediate family.

“Come on boy,” Rogers wrote, “Neek need that soldier to help protect the queen and the princess….”

Another person claimed to have had an inkling that the VH1 star was expecting but wished her well nonetheless. “I think we have knew, but God bless u to have to experience 2 pregnancies during the most difficult times in ur life. They miracle babies 💪🏾🙏🏽,” they wrote.

Earlier this month fans speculated the star was expecting after she shared a funny post where she photoshopped her face onto several pregnant mom emojis — a play on Drake’s album cover for his recent project “Certified Lover Boy.”

Meanwhile, other fans noted that shortly after the passings of each of her parents, Michael Walker and Glenda Walker, the couple ended up with a pregnancy.

“When your mom passed God blessed you with Nola. Your dad passed and God is blessing you with another baby. Hoping it’s a boy 💙💙💙” wrote a third person.

A fourth said, “Momma blessed you with a reincarnation of her, now dad is coming back to you, too!!..I say #TeamBoy 💙🥰.”

As previously reported, Charmaine’s mother passed away following a heart attack on Oct. 23, 2019. Her father Michael died just last month after losing his battle with esophageal cancer.