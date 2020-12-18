‘He Better Play In Something Else’: Charmaine Says Husband Neek Can’t Touch Her Fresh Hairdo, Fans Agree

Charmaine Walker’s husband, Neek Bey, appears to be having a hard time understanding that when his wife gets a new hairdo, he must keep his hands to himself — regardless of how tempting it may be.

In a playful video posted to the “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” star’s Instagram page on Tuesday, Dec. 15, Charmaine jokingly called upon her female fans for some hair help. While showing off her beautiful straw curl hairstyle on its second day, Neek abruptly interrupted her to air out his grievances. “Day two, we over here making love, and I can’t even touch her neck. Come on now, what kind of hairdo is that?” the father of one questioned. “I can’t touch your neck at least, god-dang.”

(L-R): Neek Bey, Charmaine Bey Screenshot/Instagram: @charmainebey

After figuratively being thrown under the bus, the reality star called upon her internet friends to see who could relate to her “no-touch” hair policy. “Ladies!!! Stand up for me!” she captioned the post. “If you have a fresh hairdo, do you let your significant other play in your hair during sexy time?! Issa NO for me!”

Neek, seemingly determined to run his fingers through his wife’s freshly done hair, was spotted in the comments section as he replied, “We’ll see whats up by day 3 🤣.” The funny clip was viewed over 109,000 times and garnered over 600 comments from supporters who agreed with the reality star’s rule, including one user who wrote, “It’s a Noooo for me 😂😂😂.” They added, “He better play in something else 👀😩😂😂😂.”

Another person complimented Neek’s respect for him and his wife’s privacy, stating, “I like how neek said making love he so respectful but Issa no for touching my new hair tho.” A third fan wrote, “Boy you are lucky you are able to touch 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 Because my favorite word after I get my hair done is don’t touch me 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Someone else stood firmly and said, “Ooooo no!!🤨 Not unless he’s scheduled me another hair appointment for the next day!!💇🏽‍♀️.” A fifth person echoed those sentiments expressing, “I barely want to do cardio 😂😂😂😂😂😂 #ISSANO.” They added, “unless the zelle deposit already hit the account for another appointment 👌🤣🤣🤣🤣.”