‘This Is This Man’s Life’: Kevin Hart Defends Nick Cannon Having Multiple Kids Following Vending Machine of Condoms Prank

“You want to know what irresponsible looks like in person? Just look at this right here,” Kevin Hart said about him and his cast members. The comedian was slow-cooking on talking about some of the funniest things about his friends and “Real Husbands of Hollywood” brothers, Nelly and Nick Cannon.

But after Nelly, who also recently found himself in a bit of a pickle, and Nick Cannon, the two of the single brothers in the cast, started talking about “titles” and “definition,” the Philadelphia comedian said to his “Wild ‘N Out” buddy, “I don’t even call him Nick, anymore. I call him Myrtle.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 09: Actors Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon backstage at The Ebony Repertory Theatre on December 9, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

As in … Fertile Myrtle.

Nick Cannon, the soon-to-be father of eight (four children all sired in one calendar year), is indeed fertile. Making him ripe for some of Hart’s best zingers.

One of those zingers is a recent prank Hart pulled on Cannon. The “Central Intelligence” star sent Cannon a vending machine full of contraceptives. The talk show host posted the gift on his social media. He captioned in on Instagram, “Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums.” Fans knew from the jump that it was Hart who send the hilarious gift.

Hart admitted that he sent the vending machine, saying, “I see u got my gift @nickcannon ….GOTCHA B*TCH!!!!!! Now u don’t have an excuse because the condoms are free.”

In an interview with the cast of the “Real Husbands of Hollywood” on the E network’s “Daily Pop,” Cannon remained the center of conversation as they talked about the actor’s seemingly failed celibacy journey.

Hart then gets a little more serious, saying that people need to stop trying to make sense of Cannon’s love life.

“I think, at the end of the day, this is this man’s life. Obviously, the people who are involved around his life are all happy with what they are building,” Hart stated. “It’s nobody else’s business. Stop trying to create or control a narrative that you have nothing to do with. We find so much time to be involved in business that doesn’t pertain to us. Where is your happy?”

Proving that even through the joking, there’s still a true friendship at the end of the day.

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘I Got an Ego Check’: Kevin Hart Talks Moving Past His Foiled Opportunity to Host the Oscars and the ‘Win’ He Earned From the Situation

Where Are the Black Investors?: Black Americans’ Lack of Participation In Stock Market Increases Racial Wealth Gap

Louis Riddick Leaving The ESPN Booth For Pittsburgh Steelers GM Gig? |”It’s Always Been A Career Goal Of Mine”