T-Pains Says ‘Everybody Knew’ About Joe Rogan’s Problematic Behavior, Use of N-Word 

In recent weeks, Joe Rogan has been making headlines after the commentator used his Spotify platform to spread misinformation about the coronavirus. The host garnered even more backlash after Grammy Award-winning singer India.Arie drew attention to a disturbing compilation video in which the 54-year-old referred to a Black neighborhood as “Planet of the Apes” and repeatedly used the N-word.

Rogan’s past behavior was news to some, including actor and former pro wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He recently apologized after praising the podcaster on how he had been handling the negative exposure. Johnson claimed he was “unaware” of Rogan’s offensive past, but rapper T-Pain recently stated, “everyone knew that sh-t was happening.”

(L) T-Pain and (R) Joe Rogan. Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage, @joerogan/ Instagram

TMZ recently caught up with the “Buy U a Drank” musician, who shared his thoughts on the seemingly unavoidable cancel culture and the criticisms surrounding Rogan’s recent scandal.

“Cancel culture only works if there’s action taken,” the 37-year-old said. “Let’s keep in mind he’s been saying all this sh-t since before the $100 million. Now he’s got an unlimited supply of money,” referring to Rogan’s Spotify deal that has also been at the center of discussion.

The Florida native said, “everyone knew that sh-t was happening.” He added, “It wasn’t like he was a small podcaster before all this sh-t. All this sh-t was public, and all this sh-t was goin’ on. We shoulda stopped him a long time ago.”

Pain believes that there “should be punishment for certain things,” but “We should have kept the same energy a long time ago. Everybody needs to keep that same energy all the f-ckin’ time, and not just when someone gets a bunch of money.”

Rogan has since issued an apology for his past use of the racial epithet, stating that he acknowledged, “It’s a very unusual word, but it’s not my word to use. I’m well aware of it now.”

As previously mentioned, earlier this week, Grammy Award-winning singer India.Arie redirected social media’s attention to the resurfaced clip after revealing to fans that she was boycotting Spotify, stating that she didn’t “want to generate money that pays this,” referring to Rogan. “Just take me off; that’s where I’m at,” she added at the time.

More Stories from Our Partners:

T-Pain Sends Internet Into a Frenzy with Post About How Many Song Streams It Takes an Artist to Earn $1

Tech Drags Stocks Lower; Treasury Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

NFL Analyst Ryan Clark Says ‘Russell Wilson Is Not An All-Time Great QB’| He’s Wrong, And Here’s Why