‘Her Shade Is Epic’: Fans Gush Over Gabrielle Union’s Behind-the-Scenes Video of Kaavia and Her Best Friend

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter Kaavia James has officially launched her first clothing line with children’s brand Janie & Jack.

On Wednesday, Feb. 2, Union shared a behind-the-scenes video from Kaavia’s campaign shoot featuring her pal Crosby Sparrow, son of actress Nicole Lyn and entrepreneur Chad Easterling. A quick look at Kaavia’s Instagram page will give you an overview of Kaavia and Crosby’s friendship, which includes lounging by the pool, walks to the beach, dressing up in costumes, and spending vacations in Hawai.

SANTA MONICA, CA – JULY 11: Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James Union Wade, and Dwyane Wade attend Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports 2019 at Barker Hangar on July 11, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

This time, Crosby ended the video and shoot screaming “that’s a wrap!” to production, while the toddler dubbed “Shady Baby” stole the scene with her facial expressions.

Union captioned the video, writing, “She’s got the shade, but she for SURE has the style to match. Kaavia’s collection with @janieandjack is out now!”

Fans gushed over Kaavia and Crosby’s fun-filled shoot, dropping dozens of fire and heart-eye emojis in the post’s comments.

“Her shade is epic,” wrote one fan, while another said, “What an adorable friendship.”

Kaavia James gives a quizzical look while shooting the campaign video for her clothing line with Janie and Jack, inspired by her friendship with pal Crosby Sparrow. (Photo: @gaunion/Instagram.)

Tia Mowry, the mother of Kaavia’s other BFF, Cairo, added a few heart emojis, while singer and mother of three Deborah Cox wrote, “This is super cute! Makes me want more. Aw well.”

Many referred to Kaavia and Crosby as the “dynamic duo,” while others pointed out that Kaavia has her own bag at just 3 years old.

One individual said, “That dynamic duo is about to take over the world!” Another person added, “She’s the cutest. Well done, Kaavia, secure that bag, baby girl.”

