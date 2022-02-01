‘Looking it Up in the Dictionary’: Will Smith Cracks Fans Up After He Uses New Word

It’s a triumphant feeling getting the “word of the day” from the Dictionary app and using it correctly. That was the case for veteran actor Will Smith recently, who used a new vocabulary word so well he shocked himself, making for a hilarious moment.

In the clip uploaded to his Instagram account on Monday, Jan. 31, Smith was spotted sitting alongside tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams for what appeared to be a promo for their recent film “King Richard,” which starred Smith and was executive produced by the Williams sisters.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star was in the middle of explaining how the sport served as a source of life lessons for the athletic duo when the one-minute video starts. “Tennis was used for Venus and Serena and for the family, and they’re going to have tennis be the area where they’re going to learn the lessons of life,” he said.

“Tennis was secondary or tertiary,” the 53-year-old said before revealing, “I’ve never said the word tertiary.” He added, dazzled by the flawless execution, “I felt it coming. It was good though, right?” he asked the sisters, who assured the “Independence Day” star he “used it so well.” Smith went on to say, “I’ve never said it in the public, but it felt like the right, the right use there.”

The “Wild Wild West” star soon burst into laughter after admitting, “I don’t know what my point was, but I just wanted to say tertiary. Y’all use the word “tertiary” often or nah?” Smith called out to fans in the caption.

One fan replied, “One of my favorite words. Don’t get to use it to often tho,” while fellow actor Jamie Foxx commented, “You killed it my brother!! Beyond legend!” Another Instagram user appeared to agree, stating, “Will Smith has reached a new level of legendary.” “Me looking up the definition…Gotta love it!” wrote a fourth person.

Aforementioned, Smith starred in the biographical drama film alongside Saniyya Sidney and breakout star Demi Singleton. The movie, which was released on Nov. 19, 2021, follows the life of Richard Williams, the father, and coach of the famed tennis players, and focuses on his determination to write his daughters into history.

The role of Richard Williams earned the actor his first Golden Globe on Jan. 9. in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama category.

