‘It’s the High Kicks for Me’: Jenifer Lewis Commemorates her 65th Birthday By Flaunting Her Flexibility Skills

Legendary actress Jenifer Lewis celebrated her 65th birthday on Jan. 25 by showcasing her flexibility skills.

In the video, Lewis, who wore an all-black outfit with red sneakers, is seen in what appears to be her backyard commemorating her special day by singing a song while doing high kicks in between each phrase.

Jenifer Lewis shares a special message for her 65th birthday.Photo:@jeniferlewisforreal/Instagram



The “black-ish” star said, “It’s my birthday! I’m 65! And I’m still alive! I don’t take no jive! Look how I thrive! It’s my birthday.” As the video continued, Lewis informed her followers about why she still does her signature high kicks.

She explained that those moves are to remove the stigma around getting older. Lewis stated, “Hi, everybody, I still do these high kicks because I like to promote health. You know women over 60, but we are fabulous people, all of us over 60. Yes. Look at that.”

The “Meet the Browns” star wrapped up the video by introducing her followers to her dog Butters and thanking everyone who sent well-wishes on her special day. “This is Butters, everybody. That’s Mama’s boy right there. Thank you for my happy birthday wishes.”

In addition to the clip, Lewis captioned the post, “I’m 65, and I’m still alive. Love y’all stay safe.” As fans viewed the actress’s upload, many marveled over Lewis’ moves. A couple of individuals even claimed Lewis purposely flaunted her high kicks to show people “she still got it.”

“Throwing a few high kicks in there to show ‘em you still got it!! happy birthday!!”

“Happy Birthday Beautiful, it’s the high kicks for me.”

“She can still put her legs behind her head, wow!!!”

“She kicks higher than me.”

“Mama added them kick in there to show them bastards she still got it.”

Among the high kick remarks, others mentioned how amazing the star looked for her age. One wrote, “Happy Birthday, you’re looking good. You should drop some gems on how to look like that at 65.” Another said, “Happy birthday 65 never looked so good.”

A third Instagram user questioned if Lewis is actually 65 by saying, “@jeniferlewisforreal there’s obviously a mistake on your birth certificate, young lady! Happy Birthday! Living with extra flavor.”

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘Black-ish’ Stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Jenifer Lewis Address Fighting Rumors With New Video

‘Looking Like a Wifey’: Jordyn Woods Strikes a Pose on the Court at Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns’ Game

LisaRaye McCoy Explains Why She Went Through an ‘Identity Crisis’ After Playing Diamond In Movie ‘The Players Club’