‘I Got to Hug Her’: Vivica A. Fox Gets Emotional While Giving Update About Friend Regina King’s Well-Being After Her Son Died By Suicide

Vivica A. Fox is updating the world on the well-being of her “friend” and “sister” Regina King, after King tragically lost her 26-year-old son, Ian Alexander Jr., to suicide on Saturday, Jan. 22.

While speaking to her co-hosts, Claudia Jordan, Syleena Johnson and LisaRaye McCoy, on “Cocktails With Queens” Fox tearfully spoke about getting the chance to hug and be with King shortly after the passing of her son.

Regina King and Vivica A. Fox, presenters 10227_MC_02021.JPG (Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage)

In a clip released of their recent episode on Jan. 24, Fox, who was the last to speak out of the other women on the situation, said, “So I was with Regina last night, and she’s okay. I was able to hug her. I got a text saying Regina wants to see you, and I made a U-turn and immediately headed there. I didn’t think about where am I going, what am I doing. I just …had to go see my friend, my sister.”

Continuing to cry, Fox admitted that she did call a few people because she was unsure of what to say to King. “I don’t want to say something wrong,” she said. The “Soul Food” actress described the 51-year-old actress as “so strong,” adding that, “More than anything I’m glad I got to hug her. I’m glad I got to look in her eyes. This has been absolutely one of the longest weekends I’ve ever had in my life; it’s like I can’t stop crying.”

Fox also said that she’s praying that if anyone sees any “signs of someone being in distress” to “stop, take a moment and make sure that they are okay.” Fox also revealed that she was not the only one present to support King. She did not name any names but said, “If you never ever thought that the African-American actresses, actors, and talent supports and loves each other, I saw it last night.”

She later said, “But she’s okay, and she wanted me to let everyone know that she appreciates the love and the texts,” before calling the situation “eye-opening” and saying that “we’ve definitely got to start bringing more awareness to mental illness.”

Alexander was a musician and was King’s only child, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband, Ian Alexander Sr.

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘That’s a No No’: Vivica A. Fox Blasts Porsha Williams ‘Girl Code’ Violation, Dishes on Bad Breakup That Nearly Broke Her

Hip-Hop Mogul Nas Partners With Google, and Others to Invest $20M In Gaming Publisher

“I Would Like To Correct An Erroneous Report” | NFL Coaching Candidate Jim Caldwell Answering The Call, But Somebody Lied!