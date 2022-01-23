Producers Say Idris Elba Has ‘Been Part of the Conversation’ to Star as New James Bond

There’s a crumb of good news for fans curious to know whether Idris Elba will take over for Daniel Craig as the spy agent James Bond after Craig stepped down from his most notable role in 2021 following the release of Cary Joji Fukunaga’s “No Time to Die.”

During an interview with Deadline Podcast, Bond executive producer Barbara Broccoli addressed the mounting speculations over Elba’s involvement in the film franchise, telling the outlet, “Well, we know Idris, we’re friends with him, and he’s a magnificent actor. And, you know, it’s been part of the conversation, but it’s always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat.”

She continued, “I think we have decided that until ‘No Time to Die’ has had its run and Daniel has been able to – well, we’ve all been able to savor, reap the benefits of Daniel’s wonderful tenure, we’re not gonna think about, or talk about anybody else.”

Rumors that the “Luther” star would be suiting up as the next secret agent began years before Craig left the franchise. Elba has even tweaked his response over the years.

However, in a 2015 interview, he shut down the idea and blamed the “Knives Out” actor for getting the gossip train up and running after suggesting that the 49-year-old would make a great Bond. “And then it started to creep,” he added. “I blame Daniel.”

Elsewhere he stated that the rumors have “chased” him for some time. “I know the rumors about Bond have always chased me. Listen, my poor mum is like, ‘One day, you’re going to get it!’ I was like, ‘Mum, I’m good, I’ve got Luther!’ I’m definitely doing that,” he said.

Most recently, Elba once again reiterated that he wouldn’t be taking on the role during the Netflix film’s premiere, telling ITV London, “No, I’m not going to be James Bond.”

