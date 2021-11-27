After Years of Speculation, Idris Elba Is Reportedly Joining the ‘Bond’ World

Idris Elba is reportedly in talks to join the James Bond franchise, but those hoping that he’s taking on the title of 007 will still have to wait.

The 49-year-old actor has been the on-again-off-again source of speculation as the next in line to take over the mantle of the movie world’s greatest spy, so much so that he ends up denying reports on a yearly basis. Most recently, “The Harder They Fall” star once again reiterated that he won’t be taking on the role now that Daniel Craig has exited the series during the Netflix film’s premiere, telling ITV London “No, I’m not going to be James Bond.”

Idris Elba could be the next James Bond villain. (Photo: @idriselba/Instagram)

Elba laughed about the rumors in April, telling Capital XTRA that even his mother is rooting for him to eventually land the part. “I know the rumors about Bond have always chased me. Listen, my poor mum is like ‘One day you’re going to get it! Don’t mind them! Don’t mind them!’ I was like ‘Mum, I’m good, I’ve got Luther!’”

The “Dark Tower” actor could be joining the Bond world in an unexpected way, however. According to a source that spoke with The Sun, Elba has been told that there is a role for him in the next film … playing the bad guy.

“Idris has had informal talks with the studio and he has been told there is a role in the next Bond film for him if he wants it,” said the source according to The Sun.

“He won’t be the title character, but they do recognize the amount of pull and respect he commands, and they want to work with him on a completely original character for the next installment,” they continued. “It is still very early days for the conversations but, so far, it looks like it would be the role of a villain.”

Until that contract is settled on and signed, Elba is focusing his attention on the continuation of his hit TV series “Luther” as a movie that’s currently in production and set to premiere on Netflix on a yet-to-be-announced date.

