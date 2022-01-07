Kanye West To Headline Coachella After Travis Scott Was Pulled Following Astroworld

Kanye West, aka Ye, is scheduled to headline at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. The annual music festival is set to take place at the Empire Polo Club grounds in the desert.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is already sold out for this year and is scheduled for April 15-17 and April 22-24.

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 23: Ye arrives to the arena for the fight between Jamel Herring and Shakur Stevenson at State Farm Arena on October 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Getty Images)

Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine were originally scheduled to headline the music festival before the coronavirus pandemic caused the event to be postponed several times.

Ocean rescheduled for 2023, Rage Against the Machine dropped out altogether and Scott was dropped after a stampede during his performance at Astroworld in November left 10 people dead.

Scott was accused of inciting the crowd and a petition was begun on change.org to remove Scott from the music festival. He was dropped from Coachella in mid-December. Ye may also have a Sunday Service performance at Coachella, according to Billboard.

However, many folks on Instagram are wondering if Coachella will be postponed for a third time after the Recording Academy announced the postponement of the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony. The ceremony was scheduled for Jan. 31, but has been postponed until further notice.

Fans had jokes on Instagram and continued the trend of nicknaming the Omicron variant after singer Omarion.

“Y’all really going to do Coachella?,” said one fan. “With Omarion and all his cousins still in circulation?”

“So wait… Omarion just disappeared for Coachella to be held?”

“Coachella gonna get cancelled,” quipped another.

West headlined at Coachella back in 2011 and the last festival was held before the pandemic in 2019 .

