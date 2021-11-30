The Family of 9-Year-Old Killed By Astroworld Surge Turns Down Travis Scott’s Offer to Pay for Funeral

The family of Ezra Blount, the youngest victim of the Astroworld tragedy, has declined Travis Scott’s offer to pay for funeral service expenses. A member of the legal team representing their interests rejected the artist’s outreach via a letter that acknowledged the family’s pain and “Sicko Mode” chart-topper’s “remorse.”

Rolling Stone reports that on Wednesday, Nov. 24, the day after the 9-year-old’s funeral service, the rapper’s new lawyer Daniel Petrocelli sent the formal offer to pay for the expenses to co-counsel Bob Hilliard and Ben Crump. Petrocelli, from the O’Melveny & Myers law firm, is most known for representing Ron Goldman’s family in a civil wrongful death lawsuit filed against O.J. Simpson and Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling in the 1990s.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 05: Travis Scott performs onstage during the third annual Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

Petrocelli writes in an email, “Travis asked me to reach out on his behalf to extend his deepest sympathies and condolences to Mr. Blount for the loss of his beloved son Ezra. Travis very much would like to reach out personally, but does not wish to intrude on Mr. Blount’s privacy during his time of grieving.”

“Travis is devastated by the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival and grieves for the families whose loved ones died or were injured,” Petrocelli writes in the letter secured by the music publication. “Travis is committed to doing his part to help the families who have suffered and begin the long process of healing in the Houston community. Toward that end, Travis would like to pay for the funeral expenses for Mr. Blount’s son.”

Hilliard took the lead and responded, “Your client’s offer is declined.”

“I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful,” the Corpus Christi-based lawyer continued. “He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy.”

On Nov. 5, the Houston rapper hosted his annual Astroworld Festival. During his performance, a massive crowd surged enveloped the audience. Ten people were killed and many others were injured. The Blount family contends that Scott is at fault for all of the fatalities related to that night.

He further stated for the artist to “respect” the family’s current trauma and not compare his “devastation” with whatever they are feeling like a unit. Hilliard added that the pain that the family is feeling is like “a faucet of unimaginable pain that has no off handle.”

The letter explained how Ezra’s father, Treston Blount (who himself was crushed and left unconscious during the surge), currently feels about the horrible event that took his son’s life.

“Treston cannot help but agonize over the terrible idea that Ezra’s last minutes were filled with terror, suffering, suffocation, and worst of all surrounded by strangers, his dad unconscious underneath the uncontrolled crowd.”

In conclusion, Hilliard added, “There may be, and I hope there is, redemption and growth for him on the other side of what this painful process will be — and perhaps one day, once time allows some healing for the victims and acceptance of responsibility by Mr. Scott and others, Treston and Mr. Scott might meet, as there is also healing in that.”

Scott is facing over 120 lawsuits related to the Astroworld tragedy. The lawsuits, which also name promoters Live Nation, streaming partners Apple, venue NRG Stadium, and Drake, total more than $3 billion.