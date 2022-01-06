‘The Definition of Gets Better with Age’: Alicia Keys Fans Praise the Singer’s Ageless Beauty

Fifteen-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys stopped wearing makeup in 2016 to prioritize her skin and health, and she hasn’t looked back. The “Here” singer is known for encouraging others to find beauty within themselves, including their natural hair.

On Tuesday, Jan. 4, Keys paired an Instagram video of herself next to a video of a fan judging her iconic looks over the years. “ Da–m—-n,” the fan yelled louder as each photo changed to reveal another stunning look.

In the posts’ captions, Keys wrote, “Yall are so crazy. I love you,” she said before repeating the same expression as the yelling fan.

The first photo portrayed Keys’ “Songs In A Minor” era, named after her 2001 Grammy-winning debut album of the same title. Her natural and braided hairstyles became some of the most head-turning hair inspirations of our time.

The fan-made video also includes the “Fallin'” singer’s memorable cornrows and a photo from the 2008 BET Awards. Many remember Keys’ performance of her single, “Teenage Love Affair,” followed by appearances from legendary female R&B groups SWV, En Vogue and TLC (now made up of T-Boz and Chilli).

By 2016, Keys began inspiring millions of young girls and women by ditching her foundation and lipstick for her #Nomakeup movement. The “You Glow” singer wore a makeup-free look to the 2017 Grammy Awards and kept it even more low-key to host the Grammy Awards for two consecutive years.

The R&B powerhouse wore her naturally curly hair and a long red dress to the 2019 Grammys. The following year in 2020, she wore baby hair, cornrows and a crystal-embellished gown.

Keys’ video garnered nearly two million likes and thousands of comments from fans who praised her ageless beauty.

“I like the 2000 city girl,” wrote one fan in the comments, recalling the New York native’s street-savvy look.

“[Alicia] looks exactly the same,” wrote a second person, while another said, “This woman drank some magic flower tea or [something]. I swear to God.”

A fourth person wrote, “This gentleman is correct. You’re the definition of gets better with age,” and another added, “Timeless just like ya music Queen!”

Alicia Keys released her 12th studio album, “Keys,” as a double release in December 2020. It features collaborations with Pusha T, Swae Lee, Lil Wayne, Brandi Carlile, the Khalid and Lucky Daye-assisted single, “Come For Me,” and production from her husband, Swizz Beatz. Last year, Keys also launched her cruelty-free lifestyle beauty brand, Keys Soulcare. The brand was motivated by her experiences with controlling her acne.

