Jim Jones Hailed a Hero After Performing CPR on His Photographer Who Collapse Suddenly

Jim Jones’ new year is already off to a heroic start after the Dipset co-founder reportedly saved his friend’s life after performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the photographer’s life.

“Inside Edition” reported last weekend that the Harlem-born rapper and his photographer friend Jerry Flete, were in Florida for a cryptocurrency event for Jones’ Capo Coin.

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 25: Jim Jones attends Stage 48 on June 25, 2015, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Flete, who also goes by Flee Flicks, started choking and suddenly collapsed–it’s unclear what triggered the incident.

“We was just literally just hanging out on a break from work. Just hanging out, ” Flete told the outlet. “It just happened so fast. Basically, I woke up, Jim giving me chest compression and telling me, ‘Wake up. Wake up.’ He basically saved my life. I’m here today because of Jim.”

The “Pop Champagne” emcee was on a phone call at the time when his business partner, identified only as Doug, yelled at him frantically, prompting him to turn his attention. Jones told the publication that he “just saw Flee sitting, just going through something that didn’t seem good like he was choking.”

The former reality star added, “He couldn’t breathe, and his eyes was going back in his head, and he was catching a bit of a seizure. I actually didn’t know what was going on. Kind of scared me.”

Meanwhile, Flete said he was unaware of what was going on. “I guess everything happened so fast,” he said. “But I had an out-of-body experience. I felt like I was telling myself to come back to myself. Then I just, I guess when I snapped out of it, Jim was giving me chest compressions.”

He continued, “The first person I woke up to was just Jim. He was holding me. I was sitting down. It happened while I was sitting down, so Jim was over me, hugging over me, I guess giving me chest compressions. That’s how I started breathing.”

Jones said he learned CPR when he was about 12 years old after his younger sister was born with an unspecified heart condition. “They needed the whole family to take these special classes before she came home when she was a baby,” the New York native noted.

The rapper believes “all those classes stuck with me all the way to this day because I remember everything vividly they told me to do in certain situations.” He added, “I got over there. I just was as frantic and confused as everybody else at first. And then something just jumped in me like, get to it. It gave him life again.”

It’s unclear whether Flete sought additional medical attention after the incident, but it has since prompted both men to take their health more seriously.

More Stories from Our Partners:

Jim Jones Proposes a Master Class to Teach Artists How to Monetize the Masters to Their Music: ‘Most of Y’all Are Still Slaves to the Rhythm’

‘Developers Need Equity to Close Deals’: New Amazon Accelerator Aims to Support Black Real Estate Developers

Mike Tomlin Becomes First Coach In NFL History With 15 Consecutive Non-Losing Seasons | Get His Hall of Fame Bust Ready Now