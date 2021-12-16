‘Hug Them. Love Them’: Social Media Comforts Denzel Washington After Actor Chokes Up Talking About Late Mother

Denzel Washington got very emotional while talking about his late mother, Lennis Washington, during a recent appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” She died in June at 97 years old.

The touching moment happened when host Colbert brought up a quote the “Equalizer” star once said about a boy’s first true love being his mother. The late-night talk show host then asked the star how he was honoring his first love with his work triggering the Oscar-winning actor’s tears.

“A mother is a son’s first true love. A son, especially that first son, is a mother’s last true love,” Washington began. “That’s … I’m getting choked up. Sorry.”

The “Training Day” star said he first understood the philosophy when he saw the way his son, actor John David Washington, handled his wife, Pauletta. “I don’t care what he does; she’s gonna, ‘All right, baby,’” the 66-year-old joked. Washington later went on to say how his mother “was there for everything, and she went home” before asking for a tissue.

Colbert popped out a throwback photo of the star, his wife, and his mother, standing alongside him at the 1990 Academy Awards when the “Journal for Jordan” director won Best Supporting actor for1989 American historical war drama “Glory.”

“This is terrible!” the two-time Oscar winner quipped through tears. “And [I] didn’t cry at her funeral.” “Why do you think?” Colbert asked. “I guess I saved it up for you!” Denzel said.

Folks on social media were moved by the segment and shared their thoughts on it, with many sending support to the beloved actor.

“It’s really nice seeing a human being human. He is a good man,” one Twitter user.

“The fact that #DenzelWashington didn’t cry at his Mother’s funeral but did so while speaking with Stephen was cathartic #LSSC,” wrote another person. “Grief affects each person differently. I hope those tears brought Denzel some comfort, peace and solace #TheTragedyOfMacbeth #KeanuReeves.”

Elsewhere, the actor said, “I don’t know if I was her favorite, I gave her the hardest time. I can tell you that,” before parting away with a few last words: “Hug them. Love them.”

