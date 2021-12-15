‘Super Grateful to be Alive’: Flavor Flav ‘a Bit Emotionally Shaken Up,’ After Narrowly Escaping Near-Fatal Car Accident

Flavor Flav narrowly escaped a horrific car accident earlier this week when a boulder from a nearby cliff crashed onto his vehicle, causing him to veer off the road.

According to TMZ, which first initially broke the story, the accident happened on Tuesday, Dec. 14, while the Public Enemy member was out driving from Las Vegas to Los Angeles by the La Tuna Canyon. An earlier rainstorm made some of the rocks from the canyon loose, causing debris and one large boulder to fall below onto the road where the rapper was traveling.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 09: Rapper Flavor Flav attends the “Shine” talk show premiere at Raleigh Studios Screening Rooms on September 09, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

The piece of rubble hit the right side of the “Can’t Do Nuttin’ for Ya, Man!” emcee’s vehicle, causing him to lose control and swerve on the side of the road. TMZ also noted that another driver watched as the entire accident unfolded and pulled over to make sure the 62-year-old, whose real name is William Drayton Jr., was okay

A representative for the “I’ll Never Let You Go” rapper told People that he may not have survived the accident if Flav had been driving just a few steps in a different direction. Thankfully, that was not the case, and Flav walked away from the scene with no physical injuries. However, the same could not be said about his ultimately totaled car. The “Flavor of Love” star’s team later called AAA to retrieve the vehicle.

“Thank God he survived and is okay, although a bit emotionally shaken up,” a rep told the outlet. Flav’s representative also said that the rapper was “super grateful to be alive” and that “God is good.”

The car accident is the latest in what appears to be a string of misfortunes for the iconic rap figure. Last October, the “He Got Game” artist was arrested for an alleged domestic violence dispute by the Henderson Police Department in Las Vegas.

Billboard reported that Flav allegedly grabbed a woman he was reportedly dating, poked his finger in her nose and face, grabbed her and threw her to the ground. According to the city attorney, he also allegedly grabbed a phone out of her hand.

The rapper pleaded no contest in Henderson Municipal Court to a misdemeanor nonviolent coercion charge. He also admitted taking a cell phone and paid $640 in fines; the order was later dropped.

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘When Old Flavor Flav Meets Young Flavor Flav’: Flavor Flav and Boosie Unite After Months of Comparison Comments from Fans

Social Media Inequality: There’s a 35 Percent Wage Gap Between Black and White Influencers, Finds New Study

NBA Trade Season Is Upon Us | Which Five Teams Will Make Good Players Available?