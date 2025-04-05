‘We Fall. We Get Back Up’: Support Pours In Following Flavor Flav’s Shocking Admission He Relapsed After Almost Five Years Sober 

Flavor Flav left fans reeling after the legendary hype man and Public Enemy co-founder took to Instagram with a brutally honest confession about stumbling on his sobriety journey – just months before what would have been his five-year milestone of clean living.

The confession comes as a surprise to followers who have watched him publicly celebrate his sobriety milestones since 2020. What would have been his fifth anniversary is approaching on October 19.

Rapper Flavor Flav has admitted to his fans that he fell off the wagon right before his fifth anniversary. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

The hip-hop legend, known for his signature clock necklaces and “Yeah boy!” catchphrase, has been transparent about his struggles with addiction throughout his career. His recent statement reflects his commitment to accountability and authenticity despite this setback in his recovery journey.

“I remain authentic to who I am, and a large part of the past 4.5 years for me has been my sobriety journey. I think I’ve been an inspiration to many that if I could get sober, anyone can do it. But just when you think it’s easy, it ain’t,” the “911 is a Joke” rapper wrote in his Instagram story.

His statement continued with an acknowledgment of his slip and a plea for understanding.

“I briefly relapsed,” he wrote. “I say this to admit my mistake and publicly hold myself accountable. I am a human being who makes mistakes and it doesn’t make me a bad person. I hope those who are around me support my choice to be sober.”

The Public Enemy hype man concluded his message with a powerful reminder of perseverance: “I went back to Day 1, again. Time didn’t stop, my journey continues.”

Fans quickly rallied behind Flavor Flav when The Jasmine Brand reposted his statement, flooding the comments with supportive messages.

“Sobriety is truly a day-by-day journey. We fall. We get back up,” wrote one commenter, while others added simple but encouraging words like “Its ok! Keep going Flav” and “Respect.”

Some followers, however, questioned whether such a personal struggle needed to be shared publicly.

“Not everything needs to be shared on the internet, but big ups to him for putting his health first,” one person commented.

Another suggested a more strategic motivation: “Somebody was finna snitch good job gettin in front of the story.”

This isn’t the first time Flavor Flav has been candid about his addiction battles.

In January 2023, during an appearance on DJ Akademiks’ podcast “Off the Record,” he revealed the staggering financial toll of his previous drug habit, spending between $2,400 to $2,600 daily for six years — amounting to nearly $1 million annually on substances.

The rapper’s sobriety journey began in 2020, coinciding with a tumultuous period when he was temporarily removed from Public Enemy following a dispute with Chuck D over the group’s endorsement of Bernie Sanders, the Los Angeles Times reported at the time.

Since being reinstated, Flavor Flav has been touring with the group, which recently announced a 35th-anniversary celebration of their landmark single “Fight the Power” at London’s Royal Albert Hall on June 27.

Just last October, during World Mental Health Day, Flavor Flav shared insights into the tools supporting his sobriety, including therapy.

“I talk to a therapist. In fact, I talk to two,” he revealed in an Instagram video. He also endorsed an AI therapy app called Sonia, which he credited as a significant support during his busy touring schedule.

Born William Jonathan Drayton Jr., the rapper has consistently framed his sobriety journey as both a personal triumph and a platform to inspire others.

“I guess God wanted me to live. And he knows that I’m a mouthpiece to the world,” he said in previous statements, explaining his belief that sharing his experiences might prevent others from making similar mistakes.

Despite this temporary setback, Flavor Flav’s willingness to publicly reset his sobriety counter demonstrates the reality many face in recovery — that progress isn’t always linear, and vulnerability can be a strength.