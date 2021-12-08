‘I Was Really Pissed Off’: Kyle Rittenhouse Thinks LeBron James Cares About His Reaction to Being Mocked For His Courtroom Tears

Since his murder trial ended, Kyle Rittenhouse has become one of the most polarizing figures in America.

However, Rittenhouse has been going on a press tour of sorts and giving the world a deeper glimpse into his 18-year old personality.

The Rittenhouse Rounds

Recently, while a guest on the Blaze News “You Are Here” podcast, Rittenhouse revealed his thoughts on LeBron James’ reaction to his trial performance. As expected, it was not flattering.

Kyle Rittenhouse responds to Lebron James' tweet on a Monday Interview with The BlazeTV's "You Are Here" pic.twitter.com/8LLXqqujSr — Tatum Report (@tatumreport) December 7, 2021

“I was a Lakers fan, too, before he said that,” Rittenhouse said during the podcast interview. “I was really pissed off when he said that because I liked LeBron. And then I’m like, you know what, f—k you, LeBron.”

During an emotional moment at the Rittenhouse trial, he cried before the world when he was being questioned on the stand. The crying moment had such impactful in the courtroom that it prompted the judge to call a recess.

The King Has Spoken

However, James wasn’t convinced and took to social media to express his discontent.

James suggested on Twitter that Rittenhouse’s emotional display was merely an act.

On Nov. 10 James tweeted, “What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court,” followed by three laughing-crying emojis and a clip of Rittenhouse’s breakdown.

The Polarizing Mr. Rittenhouse

Rittenhouse was on trial for fatally shooting two people, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting last year.

On Nov. 19 he was acquitted of five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide. The controversial verdict spurred James to tweet the video of Rittenhouse in tears on the stand during his trial.

The teenager successfully claimed self-defense in court for using an AR-15-style rifle to shoot two men fatally and wound another during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020.

America’s Contradictions

At the time, Rittenhouse was 17, and legally he was allowed to possess the weapon under Wisconsin law.

