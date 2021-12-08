Drake Fires Back at ‘Frivolous’ $4 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Filed By Woman Who Broke Into His Home Years Ago

Drake is facing a bizarre billion-dollar legal issue after a woman who was arrested for trespassing on his property nearly five years ago, slapped the Grammy-award-winning artist with a $4 billion defamation lawsuit.

According to legal documents obtained by gossip website Radar Online, in a suit filed in June, Mesha Collins accused the “Way 2 Sexy” rapper, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, of using her name and likeness via his music, social media, and product endorsements.

Collins has a documented history with the “God’s Plan” rapper. On April 3, 2017, she was arrested at Drake’s Hidden Hills mansion after authorities responded to a call about a burglary at his California estate at 10:30 in the morning.

Once on the scene, the estranged woman reportedly took several items from the home as well as helped herself to some of the star’s refreshments, after which she locked herself in a room. Collins was taken into custody and later released after posting a $100K bond. The Toronto native opted out of pressing charges, citing the suspect had “mental issues.”

The “Degrassi” star and his legal team claimed Collins’ suit isn’t what it appears to be. According to the outlet, the rapper filed a response in which he denied ever defaming Collins and noted that her “frivolous” lawsuit was based on “delusional figments of her imagination.”

Drake claimed that he didn’t know Collins prior to being served. “I do not know Plaintiff. I have never met her and have never communicated with her. I did not even know of Plaintiff until this lawsuit was filed and served. Indeed, I was unaware of Plaintiff’s identity, name, or where she alleges she lives until the filing and service of this lawsuit,” the rapper wrote in a statement.

“In April 2017, somebody broke into my Los Angeles home when I was not there. At the time of that incident, I was not told any details about the trespasser, including her name,” he continued.

The rapper maintained he has “never mentioned or even referred to Plaintiff (by her name, nickname, image/likeness, or otherwise) in any of my music, Instagram posts, or in connection with any products or services” that he has endorsed.

Drake’s lawyer Stanton “Larry” Stein alleged that the lawsuit was just a ploy for Collins to get closer to the rapper, claiming that “after trespassing at his home and being arrested in 2017” she was now making “attempts to make contact with” Drake “by suing him.”

The rapper now wants the case tossed out.

