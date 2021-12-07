‘Nobody Is Touching Mariah’: L.A. Reid’s Assertion That Mariah Carey and Beyoncé are the Perfect ‘Verzuz’ Matchup Sparks Full-Blown Debate Among Fans

L.A. Reid is ready to see two of music’s royalty go round for round in a “Verzuz.”

The record executive has played a role in shaping the careers of some of music’s biggest acts — Babyface, Usher, TLC to name a few — so he is no novice to developing star power. But when it comes to top-charting artists hitting the stage for a battle, or celebration depending on an individual’s perspective, of their most successful and loved records he is clear that two women in particular should be thrown into the ring together: Mariah Carey and Beyoncé.

Reid opened up about his picks for the popular virtual series, launched by “genius” mega-producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz during the height of pandemic lockdowns, during a recent chat with the ladies of “The Real.”

“My ideal one, you really want this? It’s Mariah Carey versus Beyoncé. Bring that on!” Reid said when asked which two artists would make the “perfect” “Verzuz” matchup.

The hosts of the daytime talk show enthusiastically agreed that both chart-topping women would be among the best showdowns the series has seen. “The [fans] they both have, and the hits they have, the legacies they both have,” continued Reid. “B is the queen, right, sometimes Mariah might be slightly underrated for how long her career has lasted, how many hits she has, and she practically owns Christmas. So I don’t know, I think that would be a good one.”

Fans of the two women are not as sold on the idea. Many argued that Mariah and Beyoncé are on two different levels and that the “Honey” vocalist was simply untouchable given her proven track record that has spanned decades as a solo artist and songwriter.

“I love Bey and she is an icon in this industry. But Mariah is simply the blueprint,” commented a fan. Another chimed in with, “No one can verse Mariah she is at the top. End of story. Living legend.”

“Range, catalogue, vocals, originality, accolades, hits, popularizing musical styles and genres, inspiring the girls etc. nobody is touching Mariah,” wrote another.

Some even said that when it comes to Mariah going up against anyone that if could have only been the late Whitney Houston. “Only person Mariah can go up against is no longer with us. RIP Whitney Houston.”

Mariah’s longevity in the music industry is untouchable, but when it comes to career stats, here is where the women stand: Mariah has five Grammy wins and 34 nominations, Beyoncé has 28 wins (three earned with Destiny’s Child) and 79 nominations making her the most nominated female artist ever; her husband Jay-Z is the most nominated artist of all time with 83. Beyoncé has 10 Billboard No. 1 singles, while Mariah has achieved 19, and the stats go on, and on, and on.

But when it comes to seeing this battle royale come to fruition, fans are far from sold on the idea. “Now L.A. Reid know that Mariah nor Beyoncé would NEVERRRRR agree to do something like that.”

