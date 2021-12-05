Antonio Brown’s Future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Is In Limbo Following Fake Vax Card Debacle, But Is AB His Own Worst Enemy?

Antonio Brown is a mess.

The NFL has decided that AB submitted a fake vaccine card to the league, and he was suspended three games for it. But now his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and head coach Bruce Arians don’t know if Brown will remain with the team.

On Thin Tampa Bay Ice

“Nothing’s been decided,” Arians said to the media. He also revealed that he was “pissed” about the situation.

After the debacle, Arians specifically told reporters that Brown is not guaranteed a future spot on the Bucs’ roster.

“The league did their due diligence and we move on,” Arians said. “I will not address those guys for the next three weeks. They’ll just be working out, and then we’ll address their future at that time. Other than that, there’s really nothing to say.”

Still In Denial

However, through his attorney, Brown denied the claims. The issues all started when Brown’s chef outed his alleged request for a fraudulent vaccine card via his girlfriend.

Once the NFL reviewed, they announced Thursday they found evidence that supported the chef’s accusations.

Brown’s attorney, Sean Burstyn, released a statement claiming that the 33-year-old Brown was indeed vaccinated. He also contends that Brown did have the correct paperwork.

“Be like Antonio Brown and get the vaccine,” Burstyn said in the statement.

Clap Back

However, the league clapped back in Thursday’s statement that the investigation found Brown did “misrepresent” his vaccine status. It also explained that their examination supported the accusations made by Brown’s personal chef.

In addition, the league said that Brown “accepted the discipline” for the three games suspension and revealed that he would not appeal.

Trust The Chef

Last month, Brown’s chef, Steven Ruiz, claimed that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star had sought and then obtained the false vax paperwork back in July.

