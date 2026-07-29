‘You Gotta Be Kidding Me’: NCAA Just Torched Star Linebacker’s Return Over a $427 Loan in the Most Important Season of His Career, Fans Demand Answers

There are eye-popping amounts of money being paid to college football players these days.

Just this week, Michigan football head coach Kyle Whittingham predicted that at least a dozen teams could soon be paying $50 million dollars per year to field a complete roster.

The current environment that exists in college football made it difficult for the media and fans to digest a NCAA suspension of Tennessee senior linebacker Arion Carter announced on Wednesday.

Linebacker Arion Carter of the Tennessee Volunteers speaks at SEC Football Media Day at Tampa Marriott Water Street on July 20, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo: Parker S. Freedman/Getty Images)

Carter is now expected to miss Tennessee’s first two games of the season, against Furman and Georgia Tech, due to accepting a $427 payment for a flight from his former agent, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

The flight was purchased in order for Carter to attend a NFL pre-draft event; the linebacker initially planned to enter this year’s NFL draft before a foot injury forced him to get surgery in January.

Carter terminated his contract with the agent on Jan. 19, but the NCAA ruled him ineligible to return to Tennessee at first. The school was able to successfully get him reinstated after asking the NCAA for leniency.

While Carter eventually paid his agent back the money for the flight, that was still not enough to avoid the two-game ban.

“You gotta be f—ckin kidding me,” sports pundit Bomani Jones wrote on X about Carter’s suspension.

you gotta be f ckin kidding me https://t.co/eisdqxyuWh — bomani (@bomani_jones) July 29, 2026

The NCAA deemed Carter’s violation to be of the Level III designation. That is considered the least serious infraction, while Level I violations are seen as the most serious by the NCAA.

Jones was among many media members and fans who expressed their bewilderment about the punishment.

The sentiments were also echoed in a statement from Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel.

“Arion Carter represents everything that is right about college athletics, dedicating all four years of his career to the University of Tennessee,” Heupel said. “His high character, loyalty and leadership within our program are unmatched.

“Last December, Arion declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed with an agent and accepted a $427.48 flight to begin the pre-draft process. He withdrew from the NFL Draft prior to the deadline due to a medical procedure and decided in his best interest to return to Tennessee for his senior season.

“Last January in good faith, he disengaged from the agent in terms of the NFL and paid back the flight in full. We disagree with the NCAA’s ruling on punishing Arion with a multi-game suspension this fall.

“Arion made the right decision for his future health and well-being. He will proudly graduate from Tennessee in public health with Dean’s List honors in August. Our team stands behind AC and his family, and we can’t wait to be on the field with him during training camp next week.”

Tennessee opens the 2026 college football season on Sept. 5.