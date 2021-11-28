‘They Are Laying It Out There’: Alfonso Ribeiro Explains Why He May Not Read His ‘Fresh Prince’ Co-Star Will Smith’s Memoir

Alfonso Ribeiro has always been supportive of his friend and former co-star Will Smith‘s career, but Ribeiro admitted that he may never crack the cover of the “Aladdin” star’s recently released memoir.

The Smith family’s personal details that have come to light between Will’s self-titled memoir and Jada’s “Red Table Talk” series have kept their names consistently in headlines in recent months, with stories from entanglements to vomiting after sex and more. The onslaught of information hasn’t gone unnoticed by the “America’s Funniest Videos” host; however, he told “Extra” that he’s not sure if he’ll be reading Will’s memoir to get the full scope of his story for himself, but for good reason.

Will Smith (left) and Alfonso Ribeiro (right). (Photo: @therealalfonsoribeiro/Instagram)

“For many, many, many years, people speculated about them as a family,” he said. “They are laying it out there in a way that is their truth. I don’t know if I’ll read the book because I know the people.”

Ribeiro also gushed over his “AFV” hosting gig, which according to him is the highlight of his career so far, even more than “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

“I’m already on this show longer than I was on ‘The Fresh Prince,'” he noted. “Looking back at my whole career, this is the biggest hit I’ve been on.”

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” promo image featuring stars Will Smith and Alfonso Ribeiro. @therealalfonsoribeiro/Instagram

Ribeiro previously expressed similar sentiments while promoting the 32nd season of the comedic compilation video series. “What’s crazy to think is that I’m now doing ‘America’s Funniest Videos’ longer than I did ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ so this is now going to be my No. 1 show of all of my shows that I’ve done in my career, this becomes the No. 1 for me,” he told “On the Red Carpet.” “I’m very excited about that though, very excited.”

The “In the House” actor has been open about how his career-defining role as Smith’s preppy cousin Carlton Banks in the hit ’90s sitcom has been somewhat of a blessing and a curse, which has made him even more appreciative of his current long-term gig.

“When you lose for a little bit, you then appreciate what you get to do,” Ribeiro said. “So for me, I didn’t necessarily lose, but I had what I love taken away from me because I won. When you do a role like Carlton and people love the role and you do the job so well that they essentially tell you that you can’t do it anymore because we can’t see you as anything else, is a very difficult thing to deal with.”

