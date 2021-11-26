Judge Convicts Man of Robbing Rapper Safaree of $180K Worth of Jewelry, Faces 50 Years In Prison

One of the men that robbed rapper Safaree Samuels has been found guilty of first-degree robbery. He will now have to wait to be sentenced for his part in snatching $180,000 worth of jewelry from the reality star.

NorthJersey.com reports that Tacuma Ashman could get 50 years in prison for this 2018 crime. He and three other men reportedly tracked the rapper down at his Fort Lee, New Jersey, residence and violated him.

The prosecution argued that the men not only scanned the “Parasites” artist’s social media to scout what kind of valuables that he had, but placed a GPS tracking device underneath his vehicle to track his whereabouts. One of the men, who is said to have been the mastermind, was also identified as the “Love & Hip Hop” star’s childhood friend from Brooklyn, Shawn Harewood. According to NorthJersey.com, surveillance video from a parking garage showed two men, reportedly Ashman and Harry, approach Samuels from behind.

The prosecutor stated that the criminals, after beating up Safaree and taking his watch, ring and bracelet, tried to escape by hopping on the George Washington Bridge in an Escalade but wound up crashing, causing the men to run away on foot.

After the incident, the father of two appeared on the syndicated “Angie Martinez” radio show in 2018, saying, “I just got robbed at gunpoint. A couple of hours ago, I just got robbed. Two dudes with guns just ran up on me, me face down on the floor with a gun to my head. They just took everything.”

Harewood was arrested that night around 144th Street in Manhattan. Originally, Harewood was a co-defendant with Ashman, but due to a personal problem with his lawyer, the judge declared a mistrial. A new trial date for Harewood is pending.

Carl Harry reportedly pled guilty to conspiracy in 2019, with a sentence of 364 days in the Bergen County Jail followed by five years of probation, according to TMZ.com.

