‘I Get Very Insecure’: Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Smith Opens Up About the ‘Pressure’ to Lose Weight and Having Her Mom’s Support— See Before and After Photos

Brandy’s daughter Sy’Rai Smith is all grown up now and working on her health and fitness.

The 19-year-old visited “The Real” daytime talk show, where she got candid about her health and what motivated her to start focusing on it. She started by saying, “I had a lot of health issues when I was at the size that I was,” and explained that her mom was by her side when she decided to make the change.

Sy’Rai Smith before and after weight loss. (Photo: @syraismith/Instagram)

“I just decided to really take my health seriously so I changed my mindset, changed my mentality. And I knew that being in the body that I was in I knew my life wasn’t going to be as long. I had so many issues with my health and I just knew that living my purpose, I wouldn’t be able to live in that body if I wanted to fulfill anything going forward.

Smith also stated that she had her family in mind when deciding to lose weight. She explained that she wanted to be there with her siblings in life and she knew she needed “a change, like, now.”

The singer admitted that she became a “little victim” of comparing herself to other women’s bodies on social media.

“I get very jealous, I guess is the word. I get very insecure when I look at other women.” Her body, she says, has been through “a lot” and Smith says she holds on to the thought that it’s all for a purpose. However, sometimes the spotlight that she’s put under because of her and her mother’s celebrity status can take a toll.

“I do feel a little pressure. You know, people have eyes on me at all times. People have eyes on mom all the time. So I did feel pressure to kind of quickly do it or try and maneuver how I would change up everything to try and form a little ‘Instagram body,’” but Smith said she also realized that having the body she sees on social media is “not normal.”

It’s currently not clear how much Smith lost, but it seems like both she and her mother are proud of her. Brandy posted a photo of Smith from her interview with “The Real” talk show on Instagram. Under it, she wrote supportive words for her only child.

She said, “What an amazing human being I love your spirit and your smile. So brave to walk in your purpose and shine in your truth all up on @therealdaytime Your smile …. @syraismith inspire.”

