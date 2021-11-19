Antonio Brown’s Former Chef Exposes Him For Allegedly Using a Fake Vaxx Card, But the Same Chef Tried and Failed to Initially Obtain Fake Cards for the NFL Star and His Girlfriend

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been through a lot of drama in his NFL career. However, his latest accusation is one that could make for a legal fight of a federal nature.

According to reports, “AB” has been accused by his former live-in chef Steven Ruiz of attempting to obtain a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

Antonio Brown’s former chef says Brown showed him a fake COVID-19 vaccination card he bought to avoid NFL protocols, per @NFLSTROUD pic.twitter.com/PoWnw9yh1r — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 18, 2021

Ruiz owns TasteThatLA and formerly worked at Gordon Ramsay’s in West Hollywood for seven years. Now he is a personal chef.

Fraudulent Vaccine Request?

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Ruiz claims Brown’s girlfriend, model Cydney Moreau, told the Los Angeles chef in a text message on July 2 that Mr. “Whole Lotta Money” would pay him $500 to secure him a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.

The Times claims to have a screenshot provided by the chef of texts between Moreau and himself.

“Can you get the COVID cards?” Moreau texted Ruiz.

“I can try,” Ruiz responded.

“JNJ shot. Ab said he would give you $500,” Moreau texted back.

One-Shot Paperwork

According to Ruiz, as reported by The Times, Brown sought the fraudulent documentation for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because, with it being a one-dose vaccination, it would require less paperwork.

Ruiz claimed that Brown had concerns about the vaccine.

However, Ruiz told the Times that weeks after not being able to obtain the cards, Brown showed him fake vaccination cards he had procured. He claimed Brown told him he’d purchased cards for himself and Moreau.

Reportedly, Brown and Ruiz had a falling out over an unpaid debt of $10,000. As a result, Ruiz chose to out Brown and Moreau, which created a firestorm for the receiver.

However, according to Brown’s lawyer, Sean Burstyn, Brown is vaccinated.

“Antonio Brown appreciates the severity of the pandemic, which is why he got the vaccine and supports everyone for whom it is advisable to get the vaccine,” Burstyn texted to the local news outlet.

“Coronavirus has hit close to home as it took him out of a game. He is healthy, vaccinated, and ready to win another Super Bowl. One of the worst parts of the pandemic has been a movement to cast doubt on our country’s vaccination programs with baseless, vindictive tabloid gossip.”

For more about Antonio Brown’s possible vaccination fraud and what Shannon Sharpe had to say about it, click here.

