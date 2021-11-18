Chris Tucker Reportedly Sued by IRS for Nearly $10M in Back Taxes

Chris Tucker is facing some legal trouble with the Internal Revenue Service claiming in a recent federal lawsuit that the “Friday” star owes $9.6 million in unpaid taxes. If true, Uncle Sam could potentially start seizing the actor’s bank accounts and other assets.

According to Radar Online, the 50-year-old, who has had tax issues in the past, was hit with the suit filed in Nevada on Tuesday, Nov. 16, which states, “Mr. Tucker is a comedian and actor who was one of the biggest stars in Hollywood in the late 1990s and early 2000s, starring in the Rush Hour film series. The early tax years at issue in this case date back to this time.”

Chris Tucker owes IRS $10 million. Photo: @christucker/ Instagram

The documents, obtained by the gossip outlet, alleged that Tucker’s debt increased to $11 million since and that a federal tax lien that was filed against the star accused him of failing to pay $4,489,647.01 for 2002, $2,124,082.86 for 2006, $2,341,269.29 for 2008 and another amount of $468,598 for 2010. A later lien alleged that the “Money Talks” star owed $253,000 for 2019.

​​“Despite notice and demand for payment of the assessments set forth above, Mr. Tucker has neglected, refused, or failed to fully pay the assessments against him,” the suit said.

An attempt was reportedly made to establish a payment plan in 2010, where the actor had agreed to pay $25,000 a month but the deal was dismantled by the government because the debt would not be paid off for 10 years.

Other payment agreements included one made in 2011 to back pay $50,000 for six months with a promise to pay off the remaining balance with the money he earned from an upcoming film. However, at that time, the only movie Tucker appeared in was Bradley Cooper’s 2012 “Silver Linings Playbook.”

The suit noted that the actor’s last payments were made in 2019, stating, “Mr. Tucker made monthly payments in the amount of $37,800 beginning on June 23, 2017, before defaulting on February 27, 2019.”

The IRS is now requesting that the court enter a “just and proper” judgment of $9.6 million that would subsequently allow the court to start taking some of the actor’s prize possessions. The “Rush Hour” star has yet to address the suit.

