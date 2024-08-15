‘People Do Scandalous S—t’: Chris Tucker’s Ex-Friend Vonte Sweet Says the Actor’s IRS Issues Were Karma for Allegedly Stealing from Him

Chris Tucker’s ex-friend continues to take shots at the actor in the media. “Boyz n the Hood” star Vonte Sweet had some choice words about Tucker’s past money troubles.

Sweet has accused Tucker of betraying him after he helped him secure a movie role.

“When people do scandalous s—t and use their positions to try to take advantage or manipulate then it becomes something else,” Sweet said during an interview with “The Art Of Dialogue” with fellow “Menace II Society” cast member Tyrin Turner.

“Menace II Society” actor Vonte Sweet (left) says he prayed for the financial issues his former friend Chris Tucker (right) had with the IRS. (Photos: The Art Of Dialogue/YouTube, WillieMoorejrlive/YouTube)

Sweet continued, “Then somebody needs to put a hole in your tires, slow your a—s down, so I thank the IRS for doing that.” He was referring to Chris Tucker’s multiple settlements with the Internal Revenue Service over the past 10 years.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tucker paid the IRS $14 million in 2014 after a lien was placed on one of his properties. In 2023, the “Friday” star also agreed to pay the U.S. government $3.6 million in back taxes for 2002, 2006, 2008, and 2010.

“I prayed for that,” Sweet replied when asked if he believed Tucker’s financial issues were his karma.

The 53-year-old added, “I couldn’t find him, so I went into the Spirit… When I looked up two weeks later, his money was gone.”

Members of The Art Of Dialogue YouTube community had different responses to Vonte Sweet hoping for Chris Tucker’s downfall. One person warned, “You better be careful of what you pray on for other people.”

In contrast, a commenter posted, “Being in the Spirit is as real as it can get. I totally understand. Letting God fight your battles.” Yet another individual wrote, “He is just all over the place. Tyrin looks so confused!”

Sweet has also blasted his former friend for supposedly betraying him. He accused Chris Tucker of stealing his project ideas and pitching them to networks after Tucker started rising in the industry. Sweet claims the stand-up comedian then went ghost.

“You couldn’t find him,” Sweet stated. “But I knew who could find his a—, and I let them know to let him know that I know what I know and I gave him some names to prove that I know that he was somewhere he wasn’t supposed to be with my s—t.”

Tyrin Turner, Vonte Sweet, and Chris Tucker pic.twitter.com/DL83z4dizo — 247 Live Culture (@247LC) February 17, 2023

Sweet is perhaps best known for playing the character of Sharif in The Hughes Brothers-led “Menace II Society” film from 1993. The Hughes Brothers also directed 1995’s “Dead Presidents” which featured Chris Tucker as Skip.

Previously, Sweet talked about allegedly helping Tucker get the part in “Dead Presidents” because of his relationship with the Hughes Brothers. He claimed, “[The Hughes Brothers] were against him because they didn’t believe he could play [Skip] because he did ‘Friday.'”

“Friday” is another classic film, created by Ice Cube, which saw Tucker play Smokey, Craig’s best friend and a local drug dealer who loved to get high.

Tucker has not rejoined any of the “Friday” films due to his moral and religious beliefs. But fans are still hoping one day he may change his mind and appear in the fourth installment of the franchise.