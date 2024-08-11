‘This N—ga Took My S—t!’: Chris Tucker Accused of Going Into Hiding to Escape Ex-Friend Who Alleges Actor Stole From Him

Vonte Sweet is accusing Chris Tucker of shady business dealings in a recent interview.

In the early ’90s, Vonte Sweet was one of Black Hollywood’s rising stars, captivating audiences with his performances in major films like “Boyz N the Hood,” “Menace II Society,” and “Predator 2.” As his career gained momentum, Sweet made it a point to help others, including comedian Chris Tucker, break into the acting scene.

Sweet says he played a key role in getting Tucker cast as Skip in “Dead Presidents,” but their friendship took a turn after he alleges the Def Comedy Jam alum betrayed him.

According to Sweet, Tucker took his ideas and attempted to pitch them to ABC behind his back.

In a candid interview with “The Art of Dialogue,” Sweet shared the deep hurt he felt over Tucker’s actions, revealing that he believed his former friend stooped to a level that not even “the devil” would go.

After introducing Tucker to the Hughes Brothers for the film, the “Traffic” star noticed that Tucker’s career began to flourish. However, Sweet soon discovered that Tucker was taking meetings with networks to pitch projects that were actually Sweet’s ideas.

Chris Tucker Accused of Shady Business, Stealing Ex-Friend’s Projects and Negotiating Secret Deals (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

“I had a project, and Chris knew about it because Chris, like I said, was around me years before he even got in the game,” Sweet explained to host Mighty Bolton.

He claimed that he had shared the project with Tucker but had put it on the “back burner” for a while, even though he had already copyrighted the idea.

Sweet said he started hearing rumors about Tucker misrepresenting the project as his own. “I’m hearing that this n—ga is at all these networks with my s—t,” he said.

Determined to confront Tucker, Sweet tried to track him down, but his efforts were in vain.

“You couldn’t find him,” Sweet recalled. “But I knew who could find his a—, and I let them know to let him know that I know what I know… that he was somewhere he wasn’t supposed to be with my s—t.”

Sweet continued, “So he knew I knew. And I never heard from him since. He ain’t never tried to call me back and explain.”

Sweet even recalled taking Tucker to his church, City of Refuge: Church Los Angeles, under the pastor Bishop Noel Jones. This church played a significant role in Tucker’s spiritual journey, and he remained in contact with the pastor, even celebrating his 70th birthday in 2020.

But despite introducing Tucker to a spiritual mentor who would help shape his life and career, Sweet felt that something in Tucker still wasn’t right. “I’m sitting next to this n—ga in church, and during the week, this n—ga doing some other s—t. Like damn, even the devil don’t do s—t like that,” Sweet said.

Sweet believes there was no reason for Tucker to steal his idea, saying ABC executives eventually told him about the deception after Tucker couldn’t close the deal after two or three years. “Nah, this n—ga took my s—t and made a deal without me, but he couldn’t close it because he knew it wasn’t his s—t,” Sweet said.

Fans reacted to the story with mixed emotions, noting the dynamic between Sweet and his friend Tyrin Turner, who was also part of the interview.

“Vonte was pissed and having flashbacks,” one person commented. “Note to self, don’t bring up Chris Tucker around Vonte lol.”

Another fan likened the conversation to “Barbershop talk,” while someone else remarked, “Kat Williams told the truth. Everyone being exposed this year. Sad how you can grow up with someone and a little money can ruin your friendship.”

“No wonder Chris Tucker played such a great role in Money Talk,” another YouTube commenter

One fan, convinced of the story’s truth, suggested a path to reconciliation: “Chris, give Vonte a call. You owe him an apology.”

For Sweet, however, the past is in the past. “I ain’t tripping,” he said. “It’s all done. It’s in the past.”