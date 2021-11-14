‘She Would Probably Prefer That I Keep Her Name Out of My Mouth’: Nene Leakes Reveals She’s Open to Return to ‘RHOA,’ Andy Cohen Responds

Nene Leakes says she has “unfinished business” to address on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and fans are left to wonder with which castmates in particular.

During an appearance on “The Real” on Wednesday, Nov. 3, Nene told Loni Love and “ Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais she’s open to returning to the Atlanta franchise.

Nene Leakes talks about rejoining “RHOA.” Photo: @neneleakes/ Instagram

“Yeah, sure. I’ll return to the show. I’m okay with returning to the show as long as we can work through a few things,” Nene said. “I’m happy to return to the show. Besides, I have a lot of unfinished business with a couple of them that they onfirmed on the show.”

Delivering one of her dramatic eye rolls, Nene then hinted she had to clear up some things with Andy Cohen, executive producer of the “Real Housewives” franchise and host of “Watch What Happens Live.”

Ever roll your eyes so hard that they hurt? That's me for the past month. See Nene Leakes as my eye roll inspiration: pic.twitter.com/r3rEoD1Ca0 — Linda (@Gingerpazuzu) May 18, 2018 ‘RHOA’s Nene Leakes is known for her signature dramatic eye rolls.

She said they “were really close for a really, really long time,” adding that she loves Cohen’s son, Benny Boo Benjamin, and helped pay for his baby shower.

“I think that Andy and I need to have a sit-down and talk and then we’re off to the races,” she said.

A few days later, Cohen responded to Leakes’ comments about a possible return to the beloved franchise.

During his SiriusXM show “Andy Cohen Live,” Cohen suggested that there were some things that the public doesn’t know about the situation. “What I don’t want to do is get into a public thing with her,” Cohen said. “I think she would probably prefer that I keep her name out of my mouth and that is what I’m going to honor.”

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 31: (L-R) Nene Leakes and Andy Cohen attend Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live: Andy’s New Year’s Party” at the Bravo Club House at the Embassy Row Production Offices on December 31, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by John W. Ferguson/Getty Images)

Back in December, Leakes accused the Bravo network of racism and called on fans to boycott “RHOA.”

“Y’all ready to start this boycott yet? What has happened behind the scenes is WRONG!” NeNe wrote. “While others were being promoted, BLCK WOMEN who created shows, created genres, built franchise and built networks were being DEMOTED…TURN OFF YOUR TV’S.”

She also tweeted, “Sign the petitions when you see them, repost the boycott flyers when you see them, turn off your TVs.”

The former reality TV star’s petition to boycott the show came on the heels of her announcing that she was leaving the popular reality series.

That September, Leakes shared a video on YouTube revealing the shocking news of her departure from the show that launched her into stardom.

“I have been on an extremely, extremely, long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation. There has been a lot of emotions flying from both sides. It has been hard, and I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not be a part of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13,” she said.

Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” will return soon with series regulars Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora and Marlo Hampton, who received a peach this season, as well as the return of Shereé Whitfield.