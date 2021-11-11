‘Is This a Joke to You?’: Conservatives Pounce on LeBron James’ Tweet Mocking Kyle Rittenhouse’s Tears During Trial

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial is underway in Kenosha County Circuit Court this week. Rittenhouse is on trial for criminal homicide after killing two people and wounding another during social unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer.

Rittenhouse took the stand in his own defense on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and seemingly broke down in tears as he gave his account of the night in question.

Video of Rittenhouse breaking down on the stand began to make its way across Twitter and social media, with many people offering up their opinions.

NBA superstar LeBron James jumped into the fray, and he was not buying Rittenhouse’s emotional display. “What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”

What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

Not surprisingly, Lebron’s tweet was met with backlash from conservatives who called him out.

City councilman Aaron Carpenter accused ‘Bron of mocking people with PSTD, “LeBron James appears to be mocking people dealing with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in this post. Why? Is this a joke to you? Not a good look!”

Conservative comedians Hodgetwins asked why isn’t the NBA star as vocal about slave labor, “Why aren’t you as vocal about Nike using slave labor?”

