‘Knew Exactly What My Status Was’: Aaron Rodgers Fumbles Martin Luther King Jr. Quote In Failed Effort to Explain Why Many Believed He Was Vaccinated

They say when you’re in a hole you should stop digging. Apparently, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t heard that one. Or he’s done his own “research” on how to get out of a hole.

Rodgers was on his weekly guest spot on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday, Nov. 5, to discuss contracting the COVID-19 virus, missing this Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and lying about his vaccination status.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field following the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Or rather, his immunization status.

The NFL has separate policies for vaccinated and unvaccinated players. The Packers have allowed Rodgers to operate as though he was vaccinated, including, but not limited to, attending news conferences without wearing a mask.

Rodgers was asked specifically if he was vaccinated in August during training camp. Here is his response.

Here’s the video on August 26th when Aaron Rodgers was directly asked if he had been vaccinated pic.twitter.com/kskQDRpWi8 — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) November 3, 2021

Come on now, Aaron. That’s a clever little trick you played there saying, “Yeah, I’ve been immunized.” That did not answer the question.

It would be like if someone asked you, “Hey, are you hungry?” and you responded, “I had breakfast.” Related. But it doesn’t answer the direct question as to your current hunger status.

In hindsight, Rodgers’ use of the word “immunized” and his follow-up comments at training camp should have made media members way more curious.

“YOU KNOW, THERE’S A LOT OF CONVERSATION AROUND IT, AROUND THE LEAGUE, AND A LOT OF GUYS WHO HAVE MADE STATEMENTS AND NOT MADE STATEMENTS, OWNERS WHO HAVE MADE STATEMENTS,” RODGERS SAID THEN. “THERE’S GUYS ON THE TEAM THAT HAVEN’T BEEN VACCINATED. I THINK IT’S A PERSONAL DECISION. I’M NOT GOING TO JUDGE THOSE GUYS. THERE ARE GUYS THAT’VE BEEN VACCINATED THAT HAVE CONTRACTED COVID. IT’S AN INTERESTING ISSUE THAT I THINK WE’RE GOING TO SEE PLAYED OUT THE ENTIRE SEASON.”

Sounds like a whole lot of nothing. A common trait when someone is lying or concealing information is for the individual doing the lying to say a lot of things in order to obfuscate the listener.

