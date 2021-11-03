‘What a Bitter Response’: Torrei Hart Faces Massive Backlash After Leaving a Negative Remark On a Viral Video of a Wife’s Birthday Gift to Husband

Torrei Hart stirred the pot on Nov. 3 after leaving a negative remark on a viral video of a wife gifting her husband a car for his birthday.

In the clip, Janelle Tinch surprised her husband Dre Tinch with his dream car, a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, for his 29th birthday. Throughout the video, Dre gets visibly emotional as the couple, who are driving to an undisclosed location, pull up to the parked vehicle. The clip wrapped up with a person who appeared to be Dre test driving the Camaro.

Torrei Hart. (Photo: @torreihart/Instagram)

The video was seemingly so touching it ultimately ended up being reposted on The Shade Room’s Instagram page. Upon viewing the post, Torrei claimed that Dre would have a “side b–h” in it once the cameras stopped rolling. The 43-year-old wrote, “He gone have his side b–h in it tomorrow.”

Following Torrei’s remarks, fans immediately began to bash her for what they deemed was spewing hate on a lighthearted video. Many stated that she needed to heal from her failed marriage with comedian Kevin Hart. One Instagram user went as far as saying Torrei needs to drop her ex-husband’s last name to move on.

Torrei Hart receives backlash after leaving a negative comment on a viral video which showcased a wife’s birthday gift to her husband. @theshaderoom

“HEAL BABY! all men not the same, just like all women aren’t!”

“The amount of hurt radiating from the comment is actually overwhelming…Seek healing or shut up please.”

“Wow what a bitter response, this is sad smh.”

“Now why u wanna put that negative energy on this couple. Smfh. Not all men cheat.”

“Heartbroken and bitter… Why don’t you lose that man’s last name maybe it’ll help you let go of some of that hurt.”

Torrei and Kevin, who were married in 2003, divorced in 2011 after the comedian cheated on her. Kevin ultimately married second wife Eniko Parrish in 2016 after seven years of dating.

The mother of two listed the many reasons why she kept Kevin’s last name after their divorce, during an interview with TooFab. She said, “’Cause it’s mine, first of all. Second of all, ’cause Kevin never asked for it back — he don’t want [me] to give it back, he’s not trippin’. And third of all: my kids don’t want me to change my name.”

She added, “That’s something that people always ask me, and I’m like: ‘That’s my name — get over it!’ They’re gonna always have something to say, but I’m gonna be a Hart until I decide not to be. And that’s just what it is.”