Jon Gruden’s Emails Did The Raiders A Favor| They Are Winning Games By Double Digits Since He Left

Perhaps Keyshawn Johnson was right about Jon Gruden. The ex-Jets and Bucs wide receiver never thought he was a good coach.

“He’s just always been a fraud to me,” Johnson said on ESPN earlier this month.

“From day one, he’s been a used car salesman. And people bought it because he inherited a championship team built by Tony Dungy and Rich McKay, and he came in there with a little bit of different energy than we had with Tony, and it kind of kicked us over the top to get our world championship — which I am grateful for.

“But at the same time, I also saw through who he was through that journey of getting a championship.”

The FIRST PLACE Las Vegas Raiders. 👀💪#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/mlLM1Q2Wko — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 24, 2021

Gone, Baby, Gone

Since Gruden’s disgraceful departure as the head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders and the NFL, the team has turned from scandal into success.

The Gang Goes 5-2 😎 pic.twitter.com/GgxXqRwuwF — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 24, 2021

On Sunday, the Raiders dominated the Philadelphia Eagles en route to a 33-22 win. It was their second straight victory by double digits since Jon Gruden resigned on Oct. 11.

The Raiders are now 5-2 and have taken a half-game lead in the AFC West division over the Los Angeles Chargers.

30 Straight

After the Eagles scored first on Sunday, the Raiders tied the game early in the second quarter. Derek Carr threw a touchdown to tight end Foster Moreau, putting the Raiders on their path. The black and silver scored 30 unanswered points, taking a 30-7 lead late in the third quarter.

Derek Carr vs the Eagles:



☠️ 31/34

☠️ 323 yards

☠️ 2 TDs

☠️ 113.6 passer rating



The Raiders are the No. 1 seed in the AFC West 👀 pic.twitter.com/MV4pFDr0Xh — PFF (@PFF) October 24, 2021

Although the Eagles made late scores closing the gap, they never threatened the Raiders.

Derek In-Carr-ible

Derek Carr took charge like he has all season long. However, on Sunday Carr played his most solid game of the season, completing 31 of 34 pass attempts for 323 yards. He also had two touchdowns and only one interception.

How bad was Jon Gruden holding back the Las Vegas Raiders? To find out more click here.