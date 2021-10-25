Diddy Places Kim Porter’s Home for Sale Almost Three Years Following Her Death

Sean “Diddy” Combs has officially placed one of his two Los Angeles mansions on the market.

According to the Compass website, the home was listed for $7 million on Oct. 22. The traditional-style Toluca Lake property was built in 2006 and sits on 0.54 acres of land.

Diddy lists Kim Porter’s home on the market almost three years after the model tragically passed away. (Photos: @diddy/Instagram, @ladykp/Instagram)



The mogul, who reportedly never lived in the home, first purchased it for $5 million in 2009 for his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter. Combs and Porter had an on-and-off relationship from the 1990s to 2007. The former couple shared three children, including Christian Combs and twin daughters Jesse James Combs and D’Lila Star Combs. Porter lived in the residence until her untimely passing in November 2018. Her cause of death was confirmed to be from pneumonia.

The website displayed images of the vacant six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home. The photos included the entryway with checkered patterned marble floors, the chef-style kitchen, the living room area, a couple of the bedrooms — which were located upstairs — the bathrooms, a theater room, and the backyard.

In addition to the pics, the site also shared the security features provided with the home. It included a walled and fully gated property with a security system. Following Porter’s death in 2018, Combs has not visited the residence where her body was found.

Over the years, the rapper has paid tribute to her by posting old images and videos. During the second anniversary of her death on Nov. 15, 2020, Combs uploaded images from past family vacations and intimate moments shared with their children. In one of the photos he and Porter are seen embracing. He captioned the post, “QUEEN KIM PORTER!! @ladykp … IRREPLACEABLE … LOVE YOU FOREVER.”

The following day Combs shared a black-and-white image of Porter with the caption,“The Ebony Goddess!!! I miss her so much!!! And always will!!!!. @ladykp.”

This property listing comes almost three years after Porter’s death.