‘Wholly Shocked’: Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver Goes On the Offense Ahead of Potential Scandal from Upcoming ESPN Piece with Evidence of Alleged Racism

Professional sports has been rocked with racist allegations recently, mainly stemming from within NFL teams. However, the NBA is receiving its reckoning.

On Friday, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver vehemently denied allegations of “racism, sexism and sexual harassment.” The allegations reportedly are planned for an upcoming ESPN story.

🚨 Breaking: The NBA is preparing for a massive story accusing #Suns owner Robert Sarver of racism, sexism and sexual harassment in a series of incidents, sources say. With enough evidence to support such claims, there’s a real chance the league would forcibly remove Sarver. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 22, 2021

“The NBA is preparing for a massive story accusing Suns owner Robert Sarver of racism, sexism and sexual harassment in a series of incidents, sources say.

With enough evidence to support such claims, there’s a real chance the league would forcibly remove Sarver,” tweeted Jordan Schultz host of the “Pull Up” podcast with Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum.

Sarver released a statement saying he’s “wholly shocked” by the accusations and vehemently denies them.



How Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton doing Robert Sarver pic.twitter.com/zqap3hqfLA — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 22, 2021

The Clean-Up

“I am wholly shocked by some of the allegations purported by ESPN about me, personally, or about the Phoenix Suns and Mercury organizations,” Sarver said in the statement.

“While I can’t begin to know how to respond to some of the vague suggestions made by mostly anonymous voices, I can certainly tell you that some of the claims I find completely repugnant to my nature and to the character of the Suns/Mercury workplace and I can tell you they never, ever happened.”

Suns release a statement saying they are aware of a proposed story accusing governor Robert Sarver of racism and sexism pic.twitter.com/WAcGTqHLNW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 22, 2021

“First and foremost, I reject any insinuation of personal or organizational racism or gender discrimination. I despise language that disrespects any individuals, regardless of race, gender, preference, or choice.

“Such language has no place in business or at home in what I consider Suns and Mercury families. I am proud of our record of diversity and inclusion on both teams – whether on the court or in the front office.”

Getting Ahead Of The Mess

Sarver also owns the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, who went to the WNBA Finals this season.

“I don’t begin to know how to prove that something DIDN’T happen, and it is difficult to erase or forget ugly accusations once they are made. Even hints of racism or sexism in our culture today are toxic and damaging and should not be lightly raised.

For more information about accusations of racism, sexism and sexual harassment against Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver, click here