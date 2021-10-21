‘I Wasn’t Ready’: Tracee Ellis Drops ASMR Video to Announce New Collaboration and Fans Are Eating It

Tracee Ellis Ross can add autonomous sensory meridian response queen to her resume.

The “Girlfriends” star took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Oct. 20, with a very special announcement regarding her hair-care line Pattern, makeup giant MAC and the brand’s limited-edition “Holy Grail Kit.” In the quick 33-second clip, Tracee, wearing a Black suit top with nothing underneath, was spotted wearing barely any makeup, except a bright red lip, with her hair slicked back.

Tracee Ellis Ross’ ASMR video about new collaboration has fans singing her praises. Photo:@traceeellisross/Instagram

Fans appeared to be left very much satisfied with the “black-ish” star’s attempt at doing ASMR, including one Instagram fan who wrote, “Okayyy sexy ASMR, I wasn’t ready.” Another supporter commented, “This is definitely ASMR! #Perfection.”

“This is actually sheer genius marketing,” said a third. “Kudos.” “ASMR queen,” wrote a fourth person.

Elsewhere, supporters applauded the star on her latest venture, leaving comments like, “This is amazing! my favorite lipstick with my new favorite leave in, i loved it!!” and “This collab is everything! Let me go find my Ruby woo tube. I need to to remix this. Lol”

Still, Tracee hasn’t always been proud of her hair pattern. In an interview earlier this year, the 48-year-old revealed she was once slammed for wearing her natural hair on television. “I had another experience during ‘Girlfriends’ where I was at the Essence Music Festival and someone came up to me and said, ‘You’re on TV — you’re representing Black people. Why don’t you get your hair done?’ ” she explained.

Tracee revealed she would spend tons of money on hair products to obtain her signature curly afro-, a style a beauty store owner once said customers would routinely “come in here and say ‘I want my hair like that girl on Girlfriends.’”

The star ultimately realized that something needed to be done. “I started to realize I was doing something that in the public eye wasn’t happening on a regular basis,” she added.

Subsequently, she created a line for people with 3B to 4C hair — a hair texture that’s most prominent among Black people and usually consists of well-defined spiral curls that may be bouncy ringlets or tight corkscrews. Pattern launched in September 2019 and has since released other hair products, including everything from hair serums, creams and oils, and even accessories.