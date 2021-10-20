‘I Had a Meltdown’: Eve Explains Why She Was Worried About Her Baby During Her ‘Verzuz’ Battle Against Trina

Eve discussed during an Tuesday, Oct. 19, interview with “The Breakfast Club” why she was worried about her baby when she participated in a “Verzuz” battle with Trina.

“Verzuz” is a live stream music competition created by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz at the start of the global pandemic last year.

Eve revealed during a recent interview with “The Breakfast Club” that she was worried about her baby during her “Verzuz” battle with Trina. Photo:@breakfastclubpower105.1fm/YouTube

The 42-year-old, who was promoting her new ABC series “Queens” with Brandy, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez, disclosed at the 28:25 mark of the interview that in June, the month that the competition took place, she discovered she was pregnant with her first child.

She said, “What’s crazy is that’s when I just found out that I was pregnant. I literally newly was pregnant, and I was stressed the f–k out.” Eve shared that one of her stressors during the battle was preparations not going according to plan.

“My stylist didn’t bring me no clothes. That whole day, I had a meltdown right before we went on.” As the rapper continued, she mentioned how much she enjoyed the “Verzuz” battle against Trina because of her real-life bond with the rapper and her friendship with Swizz Beatz. She also explained that she didn’t travel to Miami, where the event was held, because of her pregnancy.

Eve said while bringing up the worries she encountered during the early stages, “I was supposed to fly to Miami, and at the last minute, I didn’t. I had to tell Swizz, and he was like, ‘all good, sis, we got you, of course.’ My brother, I love him so much. So I was stressed out, and I was like am I standing too much. I kept thinkin’ ’bout the baby.”

She jokingly added, “I was like ‘am I standing too much? Am I screaming too much? Can you rap when you pregnant?’ I was so stressed out.” As everyone in the studio began laughing at Eve’s remarks, she wrapped that conversation by saying that all the worries stemmed from entering this new chapter of her life, becoming a first-time mother.

Eve announced last week that she and her husband Maximillion Cooper are expecting their first child together after years of fertility issues. Photo:@therealeve/Instagram

Eve, who has been very vocal about her fertility issues, which included removing her fibroids, recently took to Instagram to announce that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Maximillion Cooper.

She wrote in the post shared last week,”Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!!

We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”

Cooper, a father already to four teenage children, also shared the news on his respective Instagram account with the caption, “Very excited to share this news… we have a lil human on the way!” The couple has been married since 2014.

To read more stories like this, visit AtlantaBlackStar.com