‘How Are You Aging Backwards?’: Fans Are Baffled Over Brandy’s New Pic with Eve and Naturi Naughton on Set of Their Show ‘Queens’

Brandy‘s ageless appearance entranced millions of her followers when she flooded their timelines on April 5 by uploading a behind-the-scenes photo alongside her “Queens” co-stars Eve and Naturi Naughton. “Queens,” an ABC drama that’s currently in production is about four women reuniting their music group called Nasty Bitches, while in their 40s, in hopes to regain the popularity they once had during the ’90s in the hip-hop community.

Brandy is set to play Naomi, a powerhouse singer who hoped for mainstream success following the group’s breakup, ultimately settling for small gig performances at bars. The 42-year-old captioned the alluring image, “About earlier today!! I mean…. damn👑 @naturi4real x @therealeve 6:30 am call time tho… ✌🏾#Queens.” Naturi commented under her co-star’s post by saying “Well Damn!! Love u sis.” She also posted photos of the trio posing a couple of times on her Instagram story. In the first snapshot, Naturi wrote, “With these beautiful #Queens @eve @brandy.”

Brandy’s latest upload while on set for her new show “Queens” has fans asking for the star’s skin regimen. Photo:@brandy/Instagram

The second post includes Brandy’s initial upload. In the caption, Naturi gushed about working with the singer. She said, “I still can’t believe I’m working with you @brandy #TheVocalBible.” Many people bypassed Brandy’s latest project and focused solely on her timeless glow. One fan even asked how does the star still look 16, which is around the time Brandy starred in her hit series “Moesha.”

“Mammmmmmmmmm!!!! Just give me some of that fountain youth water please 😍😍😍.”

“Y’all just defying the laws of fine…. I mean… time. 😍😍😍😍”

“Y does brandy still look 16.”

“Brandy, how are you aging backwards though? 😮 #gorgeousskin.”

“Brandy boo….you look about twelve. Skin is flawless😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

Naturi Naughton also shares a pic with the trio posing for the camera behind the scenes of their new show “Queens.” Photo:@naturi4real/Instagram

Last December, the “I Wanna Be Down” singer candidly opened up about her youthful appearance and her go-to skincare routine in an interview with Allure magazine. She said, “I wash my face with a mild soap in slow motion in cool water, using round, circular movements upward — I’ve been doing this since I was a child.”

Brandy also listed cocoa butter as another essential item that contributes to her flawless skin, especially during the days she’s going for a low-maintenance look. The mother of one said, “I do a good application of cocoa butter for moisture, a little foundation, concealer, and lip gloss for a non-work day.”

Earlier in the day, the “Moesha” star shared an upload on Twitter as she headed to Florida to finish shooting the remaining scenes for the “Queens” pilot while rocking her favorite name-brand items, including Nike and Louis Vuitton. She wrote, “Off to Florida to finish this amazing #Queens pilot in my fave #MagnoliaPearl x @FreePeople and of course @Nike and @LouisVuitton.”