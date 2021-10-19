‘His Kids Cut His Hair Again’: Kanye West Dons Bizarre Haircut Amid Reports of Name Change

Kanye West is making some major changes to himself.

On Monday, Oct. 18, the Grammy Award-winning rapper took to his Instagram page where he debuted his new haircut–a series of shaved sections throughout his head. In the snap, West sported a silver shirt and a platinum chain featuring his son Saint’s name in block letters. The caption featured the image for the Japanese Yen.

Kanye debuts new haircut after getting approved to change his name to ‘Ye’. Photo: @kanyewest/Instagram

The photo garnered over 1.6 million likes from industry figures and fans alike. Many were left confused, but that didn’t stop the jokes from flowing in, as one Instagram user wrote, “alright I’m getting you bosley for men on Christmas Day don’t worry.”

Another person commented, “kanye let his kids cut his hair again.” “Imagine being an old man/father and cutting your hair like a jackass for a social media post. Remember when Kanye was a rapper? Now he’s a meme,” expressed a third. Other speculations included that maybe West “burned his hair” at one of his Donda listening parties for “Come to Life.”

While the “Jesus Walks” emcee hasn’t addressed the inspiration behind his hairstyle yet, his latest social media post did, however, come amid reports that a judge recently granted him approval to legally change his name from Kanye West to simply “Ye.”

As previously reported, the 44-year-old filed the request in a Los Angeles Superior Court last month to go by his famous nickname. TMZ reported that “in California, unless there’s evidence a name change is designed to commit fraud or other shenanigans … the judge will approve it.”

The “Jail” rapper cited personal reasons behind his decision to make the switch though the name had well been put to use and was the title of the Chicago native’s eighth studio album.

During a 2018 interview with Big Boi, Ye told the hosts that he believed the moniker to hold great significance. “I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible, it means ‘you,’ ” he explained.

He added, “So I’m you, I’m us, it’s us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye, just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything. The album is more of a reflection of who we are.”