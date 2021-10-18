‘Even the Smile Is Shaded’: Fans Can’t Get Over Gabrielle Union and Kaavia’s Latest Post

Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James and Zaya Wade are showing off their pearly whites in Union’s new post.

It only took two seconds for Union’s daughter, Kaavia, to do what she always does…steal the show. Union uploaded a two-second Instagram clip on Thursday, Oct. 14, featuring herself, her 2-year daughter, and her 14-year-old step-daughter Zaya Wade, all posing outside for the camera. Union and Kaavia were sitting in the sun by a pumpkin, while Zaya opted to stay in the background in the shade.

(L-R): Zaya Wade, Dwyane Wade, Kaavia Wade, Gabrielle Union (Photo: @gabunion/Instagram)

Union was the only one to hold her position for the entire two seconds, while Kaavia and Zaya made small movements. Zaya threw up the peace sign while Kaavia wiggled her feet and moved her eyes back and forth.

According to Union, the trio is “Waiting for Scorpio Szn like… 🦂🦂🦂 @kaaviajames @zayawade.” This makes sense since both Union, who has a birthday at the end of this month, and Kaavia, whose is on Nov. 7, are both Scorpios. As for Zaya, who is not a Scorpio, her birthday is in May.

While she did not do too much in the video, what little action Kaavia did do was enough to still have many people in the comments talk about her. One person said, “It’s Kaav’s toe wiggle for me! The levels of comfortability!!!!” Someone joked about her shady personality, saying, “Even the smile is shaded.” “I swear this kid has the cuttiest facial expressions ever,” wrote another.

Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade, have dubbed Kaavia the “Shady Baby” as she’s given numerous looks of her infamous side-eye. The look has grown popular among fans, so much so that some of her photos have been turned into memes.

Earlier this year, she spoke to “Good Morning America,” where she talked about Kaavia having a fan base. She said, “I think what they respond to is Kaav’s freedom, to exist however she exists that day. We don’t preach perfection, we preach freedom to exist however you show up and that you are amazing and worthy exactly as you are.”

