‘She Bodied the Assignment’: Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Smith’s Weight Loss Transformation Stuns Fans — See Before and After Photos

Brandy‘s daughter Sy’Rai Smith is continuing to come into her own! The singer stunned followers with an updated video of her weight loss transformation.

The “Put It Down” singer’s daughter, 19, shared her glow-up in a TikTok post of images and videos showing her progress over time set to the tune of “WFM” by Realestk along with the caption “wait for me [brown heart]#fyp #weightloss.”

Brandy and Sy’Rai Smith. (Photo: @brandy/Instagram)

Smith previously shared advances in her weight loss journey in July, posting a similar TikTok slideshow with the caption “IM BACK….. #foryou.” Although she hasn’t mentioned what inspired the change, her Grammy-winning mother has voiced support for whatever it takes to make her baby girl happy. The “Missing You” singer reposted the video with the message, “Forever Inspired by You!” and Smith replied, “i love u mama” and “so greatful to have u as my mommy♥️♥️.”

Fans applauded Sy’Rai for doing what it takes to make herself feel good both inside and out while noting that she’s been beautiful to them all along.

“Beautiful before & after bby”

“Yessss baby girl!!!! health is WEALTH!”

“She bodied the assignment”

“Let’s not forget her dad is a big guy….she always looked good”

Sy’Rai Smith shares her weight loss progress. (Photos: @syraismith/TikTok video screenshot, @syraismith/Instagram)

Smith is the only daughter of Brandy and music producer Robert “Big Bert” Smith and appears to have inherited her parents’ musical talents. She appeared on her mom’s 2020 album “B7” where the two duet on “High Heels,” and she is reportedly working on her debut EP, and although she’s being schooled by one of the best in the game, Brandy is supportive of Sy’Rai discovering her own voice.

“It’s my job to teach her everything I know about this business and about singing. But at the same time, [I want to] give her the space to find her own sound, find her own path, and just be here in the wings whenever she needs me,” she told “The Talk” in 2020. “But I’m just so proud of her. She’s so brave for embracing her music and her artistry. I can’t wait to see how far she goes with it.”

