‘The Best Era’: The ’90s Are Outside Again — And the Comeback Nobody Took Seriously Is Now Running the Industry

Nineties music artists are reclaiming their thrones, and corporations are taking notice. From Brandy and Monica to Salt-N-Pepa, Ginuwine and more, the resurgence of demand for legacy acts has become a testament that time has not diminished their influence in the entertainment industry; it has cemented them as icons.

The nostalgia for R&B, pop, and hip-hop records is no longer limited to “Throwback Jams” playlists — instead, they are being blasted across stadiums and arenas as those superstars headline festivals and juggernaut tours, reminding executives and audiences that they still have what it takes to pull in millions in revenue.

90’s music artists are making a comeback to stages around the world, performing their decade-old hits for all generations. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images; Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Salt‑N‑Pepa Want Their Masters Back from UMG, But Label Claims They Actually Belong to the Producer Who Made Their Hits

At first, productions like the “It’s Iconic Tour” and the “I Love the 90s Tour” seemed like nostalgic trips down memory lane — in hindsight, they were more litmus tests gauging demand for the revival of a decade that spawned Billboard chart toppers, music video countdown shows, and helped shape every facet of modern pop culture.

Today’s big names were almost certainly inspired by a ’90s megastar; for instance, Kehlani’s smash hit “Folded” is a nod to Brandy’s vocal gymnastics that scored a remix from the “Vocal Bible.”

Even the term “legacy act” — often viewed as an indicator of an artist being past their prime and being relegated to residencies and small venues — has been revised. Now, more than ever, it is respected as a badge of honor, symbolizing a performer’s earned place in music as a formidable force.

I am loving this trend on TikTok that many of these ’90s icons and legends are doing. People need to be reminded of the influence they had on culture, music, and what it truly meant to be a star. https://t.co/blKueauwrK — Becca ✦ R&B Royalty (@BeccaRBRoyalty) March 17, 2026

Brandy and Monica proved this in a major way. Fans dressed to the nines — men and women, those who witnessed the women’s rise decades earlier, and those who were introduced to them more recently as children of the 2000s — for their “The Boy is Mine Tour” in 2025.

The crowds of thousands spanned generations, with people reciting songs like “I Wanna Be Down” and “Don’t Take It Personal.” The “Moesha” actress and Atlanta native first drew excitement about future collaborations when they appeared on “Verzuz” in 2020.

According to Billboard, the 21-song showcase generated 11.2 million music streams for Monica, who owns her new music catalog and masters as an independent artist, and 10.9 million for Brandy, who has been signed to Motown Records since 2022.

The “Verzuz” platform also showcased R&B greatness with the 2021 matchup between SWV and Xscape. Three years later, in 2024, the women trekked across the country for their co-headlining concert, “The Queens of R&B Tour.” Their resurgence is also the catalyst behind their Bravo miniseries of the same name.

R&B vets like Keith Sweat, Joe, Boyz II Men, New Edition, Dru Hill and others bring out the lovers during worldwide performances on the R&B Lovers’ Tour. The mature 50-and-up crowd can afford the VIP experience, making them a key demographic selling out tickets.

But again, love for the 90s means that audiences are a mixed offering of age groups; older millennials who grew up on “I Wanna Know,” “Pony,” “End of the Road,” and the countless other replayed singles also share an appreciation for the men and women whose songs are now sampled on current radio records.

Events like the Essence Festival have restored these often-sidelined artists to headliner status, introducing them to new listeners and reminding others of their beloved deep cuts.

For female groups TLC, En Vogue, and Salt-N-Pepa, enthusiasm has extended their stretch of performing on the road. The three acts paid tribute to the “digital decade” of music with a ’90s tribute at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

“A viewer complained, “Wackest audience EVER! No rhythm whatsoever and how would you NOT KNOW the words to these songs?!?!?” after noticing the primarily white Gen-Z audience. A second fan commented, “These songs be topping the charts again in the coming days. Youre welcome, Gen Zs.”

Another said, “Mannnn this crowd was not hype enough for me…like this music is what we grew up on and yall out acting like yall sleeping.”

Felt so good to be back on the stage together performing these songs that you all have made so important to our career. Sending all the love to @iheartradio for bringing us out to the #iHeartAwards with our ladies @TheSaltNPepa & @envoguemusic. We’ll see you on tour! 🖤🤎 pic.twitter.com/O0MH8G294N — TLC (@OfficialTLC) March 28, 2026

“The 90’s was the best era of music for me,” said one fan.

In August, the pioneering groups will launch the “It’s Iconic: The Tour.” Their legacies have withstood waning mainstream popularity and legal battles to own the rights to their names (En Vogue and TLC) and Salt-N-Pepa’s fight to buy back the masters for their early hits like “Push It.”

A judge dismissed Salt-N-Pepa’s case earlier this year after the group failed to prove they ever owned their masters under federal law. It’s unclear if they will appeal.

If anything, this moment proves the ’90s never really left — it just waited for the industry to catch up. The same artists once boxed into nostalgia are now driving ticket sales, shaping trends, and reminding audiences that influence doesn’t expire. As labels, festivals, and younger acts continue to tap into that era’s sound and star power, one thing is becoming clear: this isn’t a comeback. It’s a correction — and the artists who built the blueprint are finally being treated like it.