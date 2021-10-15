‘It’s Giving Dr. Miami’: Fans Accuse ‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Ceaser Emanuel of Having Lipo

Ceaser Emanuel from “Black Ink Crew: New York” is taking on a new healthier lifestyle and hitting the gym.

Hollywood Unlocked captured a photo the tattoo shop owner shared on his Instagram story Tuesday, Oct. 12. The image shows Emanuel taking a picture of his shirtless muscle-toned body and red shorts in the mirror.

Ceaser Emanuel. Photo: @ceaserblackink / instagram

“Can’t wait ’til next summer,” Emanuel wrote over the photo. “Transformation is the key to success.”

As the photo made its way around social media, fans in the comments raved about the 42-year-old’s chiseled chest, with some expressing that perhaps he paid a visit to celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Miami. One person joked, “It’s giving Dr. Miami, but get it!”

Others who took notice of Emanuel’s “sculpted” body accused the reality star of receiving a Brazilian Butt Lift, or liposuction, encompassing the whole body. “He got a BBL,” a second person wrote, while a third said, “I know lipo when I see it. GTF on sir.”

Ceaser Emanuel of ‘Black Ink Crew’ shows off his new body. @hollywoodunlocked/Instagram

Meanwhile, some were less worried about the reality star’s healthy transformation and more concerned about his relationship with his daughter, Cheyenne. A fourth person added, “How is your daughter, sir?”

For those unfamiliar, Emanuel was involved in a domestic incident with his then-16-year-old daughter in January 2021, who alleges her father “put hands and feet” on her. Emanuel stated in an exclusive statement to The Shade Room, “I would never physically abuse her. I have only done what many parents would have when their child has crossed the line and that is discipline, my child.”

In light of remarks from Cheyenne and her mother, Crystal Torres, Emanuel filed a defamation suit against Torres for publicly accusing him of abusing their daughter in May.

In another Instagram post, Emanuel shared an abnormal piece of advice, writing, “Men settle where they find peace….not beauty. Yall not listening tho.”

This may mean Emanuel has finally found peace within his new relationship with licensed realtor Suzette Samuel. The couple initially met in 2014, but have been attached at the hip since February 2020.

