‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Ceaser Emanuel Reportedly Sues His Ex Over Her Child Abuse Accusations Against Him

Tattoo boss Ceaser Emanuel’s parental woes have now taken a legal turn. TMZ reported that the “Black Ink Crew: New York” star recently filed a lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend Crystal Torres after she accused the reality star of physically abusing their now-17-year-old daughter Cheyenne.

The 41-year-old filed a suit for defamation against Crystal for publicly accusing him of being a child abuser. On her Instagram Story captured by The Shade Room, Crystal wrote, “No one will ever understand to be woken up at 2 a.m from my daughter crying that her father beat her. This has psychologically damaged my child. Imagine someone ripping you out of the shower at 16 years old punching and kicking [you].”

Ceaser (L) sues ex Crystal (far right) for child abuse allegations made about their daughter (R) Photo: @ceaserblackink/Instagram @mscrystalamour/Instagram

The reality star says his ex’s comments have ruined his reputation and cost him an undisclosed amount of money from endorsement deals. Ceaser also stated that production was paused on his television show and that his community work with underserved kids came to a halt due to an internal investigation.

In documents purportedly obtained by the media outlet, Ceaser said that Crystal’s social media posts and subsequent interviews were defamatory. He supposedly offered Crystal a letter from the Fulton County Department of Family & Children Services in Atlanta clearing his name, hoping she would stop discussing the matter publicly, but to no avail.

For those unfamiliar with the “Black Ink” family drama, on Jan. 3 the then-16-year-old Cheyenne took to her Instagram Story to claim her father “stomped her out.” Cheyenne elaborated, “The level of disrespect from my father pulling me out of the shower then beating me while I was naked is a problem.”

The teen then proceeded to accuse her father of kicking, punching, and stomping her “like a dog in the street.” She claimed that Ceaser is fully aware of the incident, seeing as “police [were] called. There are records.”

Ceaser initially addressed the claims in a statement sent exclusively to The Shade Room, stating, “I would never physically abuse her. I have only done what many parents would have when their child has crossed the line and that is discipline, my child.” The VH1 star alleged that his daughter was “just having a hard time adjusting to no longer being the only child and having to share her father.”