‘Auntie Club is the Best Club’: Fans Fawn Over an Adorable Moment with Tracee Ellis Ross and Her Niece

Tracee Ellis Ross was in full auntie mode on Tuesday, Oct. 5, after sharing a video with her 1-year-old niece, Everlee Ernestine Ross.

Ernestine Ross is the daughter of the actress’ sister Chudney Ross and her husband, Joshua Faulkner.

Tracee Ellis Ross’ video with her niece Everlee Ernestine has fans swooning over their bond. Photo:@traceeellisross/Instagram

The pair spent the day together with Rhonda Ross and Chudney Ross. During their bonding time, an “adorable” moment was captured between Ellis Ross and Ernestine Ross. In the Instagram post, captioned, “Auntie Tracee in full effect. Gosh do I love these babies!” Ellis Ross is seen exchanging kisses with the toddler.

The “black-ish” star told Ernestine Ross, “I’m going to kiss your cheek right now.” As the clip continues, the 1-year-old is seen visibly smiling as Auntie Ross asks for a kiss in return. She said, “Will you kiss my cheek right now. 1,2,3 go!” The recording wraps up with the duo giving each other a high five while celebrating the completed task.

As fans began to view the video, many of them couldn’t help but marvel over the bond between Ellis Ross and Ernestine Ross. A few of them even brought up the joys of being an aunt.

“AWWWWWWWWW MY HEART 😭.”

“Aw!!! 😍😍😍 this is the sweetest moment.”

“OMG my heart can’t take this.”

“Auntie Club is the Best Club EVER!!!”

“Being an auntie is the best😍.”

“Aunties are life treasures. ❤️.”

In addition to the gushing remarks, other people expressed how adorable Ernestine Ross is. One wrote,”This is tooo cute!!! Your energy is everything and @chudneylross she is just the sweetest baby❤️❤️❤️.” Another said, “LOL she is so adorable…”

An Instagram user pointed out how the toddler pinched her cheeks following Ellis Ross’ kiss. That person said, “She pinched her own cheeks! Simply adorable!😍😂❤️.” Earlier this year, Ellis Ross explained during an interview with Marie Clare that although she may not have children, that won’t stop her from living her life the way she intends.

She told the publication while discussing the societal pressures put on women to get married and have children, “Our society spoon-feeds it to you. I used to put myself to sleep dreaming of my wedding and I would still love all of that, but what am I going to do, just sit around waiting? Shut up. I’ve got so many things to do.”