‘Shut Up. I’ve Got So Many Things to Do’: Tracee Ellis Ross Hits Back at People Pressuring Her to Get Married and Start a Family

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross, who is better known for her roles as Rainbow Johnson on ABC’s “Black-ish” and Joan Carol Clayton on CW’s “Girlfriends,” had a lot to get off her chest during her cover story interview with Marie Claire.

Ross, a CEO of the hair care company Pattern Beauty, discussed various topics, including her hair journey, humble beginnings as an actress and model, and the cancellation of one of her most well known shows, “Girlfriends.”

Tracee Ellis Ross speaks during The Hollywood Foreign Press Association hosted annual grants presentation, “HFPA Philanthropy: Empowering the Next Generation” on October 13, 2020 in UNSPECIFIED, United States. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association)

“It just disappeared — eight years of our life was just over. There was no wrap party; there was no nothing. No’ bye.’ We’re just gone,” she said to the publication.

Six years after the cancellation of “Girlfriends,” Ross landed on “Black-ish,” playing the role of a wife and mother. The show catapulted Ross to new heights in her career, landing her a Golden Globe and multiple Emmy Awards nominations.

When asked if she would like a more traditional life like that of Johnson in “Black-ish,” Ross said, “How could you not? Our society spoon-feeds it to you.”

Ross added that she used to sleep dreaming of her wedding day, and marriage is still something she desires. However, Ross would like social media users and many more people who give the actress a side-eye for not walking down the aisle or having children yet to do this one thing.

“Shut up. I’ve got so many things to do,” she said.

While Ross isn’t here for unsolicited opinions, social media users still had a field day with her interview and shared their thoughts on the Instagram platform. For Ross, the majority of the views were in her favor.

Anthony Anderson says the international reach “Black-ish” has easily lands it among the ranks of “The Cosby Show” and “The Jeffersons.” @traceeellisross/Instagram

“People have to stop doing this and rushing people into having kids and getting married and living life on your terms!”

“Everyone doesn’t have to have kids 👏.”

“Y’all need to stop the whole narrative that every woman wants that for their life‼️”

“I love her for this, Darling 👏🏽 Being a mother is not for everyone.”

“Get off her uterus! 🗣.”

“People find fault in this because they don’t understand living life on your terms and making things happen when YOU want to, not when society says it’s time.”

Who knows, Ross may pull a Naomi Campbell and pop up as a mother on Instagram. Either way, the actress looks pretty content with where she is and headed in life.